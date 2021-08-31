New Zealand Minister's son interrupts Zoom interview with a 'male body part'-shaped carrot

Working from home might offer advantages for parents who can't commute and want more flexibility. The downside? Your kid might fly a phallic-shaped carrot around in the back of your Zoom meeting.

That's exactly what happened to New Zealand’s Minister for Social Development, Carmel Sepuloni. While doing a live Zoom interview with Radio Samoa, a broadcast radio station in Manukau, New Zealand, her child rushed through the door waving around a carrot.

Sepuloni was in the middle of answering a question, and before she could make it clear that waving a carrot around on camera wasn’t a good idea, her son had already flashed the unusually-shaped vegetable.

“That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part,” Sepuloni said in a tweet. “Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but I wasn't at the time!”

That moment when you’re doing a LIVE interview via Zoom & your son walks into the room shouting & holding a deformed carrot shaped like a male body part. 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️ Yes, we were almost wrestling over a carrot on camera, and yes, I’m laughing about it now but wasn’t at the time! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/oUbcpt8tSu — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) August 30, 2021

She added that while it wasn’t funny at the time, it is now and gave a shout out to parents working from home.

“A big up’s to all our parents working from home and parenting at the same time — I see you!”

“Note to self: I will never buy the odd shaped carrot pack again,” she said.

One of the most well-known child interruptions on a Zoom call goes to Professor Robert Kelly, whose children came bursting through the door while discussing South Korean politics during an interview on BBC in 2017.

Sepuloni became a member in parliament in 2008 as a list member and was sworn into her current role in 2020. She is also the first person of Tongan descent to be in the New Zealand Parliament.

New Zealand went back into lockdown on Aug. 17 after it detected a single COVID-19 case assumed to be Delta. Over the past three days, cases have dropped consecutively, showing signs lockdown may be helping.

