New Zealand 'not likely' to become a republic in wake of Harry and Meghan interview, says Jacinda Ardern

Jamie Johnson
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

New Zealand's prime minister says the country is “not likely” to become a republic in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan's interview, as Commonwealth countries face calls for the removal of the Queen as Head of State.

Jacinda Ardern was asked whether the unflattering picture of the British royal family painted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had given her pause about New Zealand's constitutional ties to Britain.

"I've said before that I've not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don't expect that's likely to change quickly," she said.

New Zealand is a constitutional monarchy with The Queen as Sovereign.

But discontent is bubbling elsewhere - #AbolishTheMonarchy was trending on Twitter on Monday morning.

Queen Elizabeth receives flowers from schoolchildren after her arrival to Southbank wharf in Brisbane - REUTERS/Daniel Munoz&#xa0;
Queen Elizabeth receives flowers from schoolchildren after her arrival to Southbank wharf in Brisbane - REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

In Australia, Victorian State MP Martin Pakula said: “You don’t have to believe everything Meghan and Harry claim to accept that Australia’s Head of State should not have to be a member of this one English family, forever and ever and ever.”

Australia is a constitutional monarchy with The Queen as Sovereign. As a constitutional monarch, The Queen, by convention, is not involved in the day-to-day business of the Australian Government, but she continues to play important ceremonial and symbolic roles.

News Americas, which runs a number of outlets across the Caribbean and Latin America published an editorial that said: “It is time these Caribbean nations emancipate themselves from the mental slavery and the last shackle of colonialism.

“If the Meghan/Harry tea spilling has revealed anything, it is the obvious racism that exists at the top of the so-called Royalist ticket.”

The editorial pointed to the comments allegedly made by a member of the Royal family about Archie and “how dark his skin might be when he's born.”

“In the Caribbean, the Queen is still recognized as the head of state of Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” the piece continued.

“The majority of the population of these independent former British colonies are also black and brown, aka, “dark skinned.”

“Why they have chosen to be independent nations but still hold on to the colonial trappings of their former slave master is anyone’s guess. But the question now is, after last night’s interview, what are they going to do about removing that last colonial vestige – aka, the Queen as their head of state.”

In the United States, where the Duke and Duchess are forging a new life, Meghan McCain, a television personality and daughter of former Senator John, said: “Monarchy has been an archaic and toxic concept since 1776.”

“Meghan Markle is bringing down an entire empire tonight, and I’m here for it,” added Mondaire Jones, a New York Congressman.

In Canada, Brandon Gonez, a television reporter said: “We as Canadians should really have a real conversation with ourselves & ask if this type of institution is one that we want to support with our public tax dollars.”

    Meghan, who has a Black mother and a white father, said that when she was pregnant with Archie and living as a senior royal in Britain, there had been "concerns and conversations" about how dark her son's skin might be."That was really hurtful to a lot of people to be honest, especially because I'm Black as well," 18-year-old Binta Barr said when asked for her reaction to Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the United States on Sunday.The issue of racism and what part it may have played in Meghan's struggles with her husband's family, and with life in the public eye, is one that divides the British public.At one end of the spectrum, many Britons, especially in the Black community and in younger age groups, empathize with Meghan and see her as a victim of racist attitudes in the media and potentially in the royal establishment.At the other end of the spectrum, other Britons, especially older white people, dismiss Meghan's complaints as baseless and undignified, saying she should show more respect for the institution into which she married.According to a YouGov poll of more than 4,300 British adults published last month, there was a direct correlation between people's age and whether they felt it was appropriate for Harry and Meghan to bare their souls to Oprah Winfrey.The survey found that among people aged 18 to 24, 52% felt it was appropriate while 21% felt it was not. Among people aged 65 or older, 70% felt the interview was inappropriate while just 11% approved.