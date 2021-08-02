New Zealand to open one-way travel for workers from some Pacific nations

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern participates in a debate in Auckland
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand will open up one-way quarantine-free travel for seasonal workers from Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu to address labour shortages in the horticulture industry, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

The quarantine-free arrangement is expected to start from September, Ardern said at a news conference. It will only be available to workers who qualify under the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme, which allows the horticulture sector to recruit labour from overseas for seasonal work when there are not enough New Zealand workers.

The scheme was suspended after the country shut its borders last year due to COVID-19.

"COVID has closed borders and New Zealand like many others experienced workforce shortages," Ardern said.

"We know our agriculture sector is experiencing challenges," she said.

Ardern is expected to reveal more details next week about how the country will gradually reopen its borders.

New Zealand has successfully contained the spread of coronavirus within its borders and has reported no community cases since February.

The Pacific island nation has reported about 2,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 related deaths.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitmain Spin-Off Matrixport Gets $100M in Series C Funding, Valuation Over $1B

    Funding will go toward furthering research for its product offerings while enhancing the platform's user experience.

  • Indian online insurer PolicyBazaar files for IPO, seeks to raise over $800 million

    Indian online insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar has filed for an initial public offering in which it is seeking to raise $809 million, becoming the fourth startup in the past two months from the South Asian market to explore public markets. In papers submitted to the market regulator in India, PolicyBazaar said it is looking to raise $504 million by issuing new shares while the rest will be driven by sale of shares by existing investors. The 12-year-old startup -- backed by SoftBank, Falcon Edge Capital, Tiger Global, and InfoEdge -- said it may consider raising about $100 million in a pre-IPO round.

  • Kashkari Delta Alert, China Activity Eases, RBA U-Turn: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the spread of the delta variant of Covid-19 could keep some Americans from looking for work, potentially harming the U.S. recoveryChina’s economic activity continued to ease, implying a more steady recovery into the second half of the year as growth risks mountAustralia’s central bank faces the awkward prospect of having to w

  • Asian stocks rise even as China's manufacturing slows

    Asian stocks started the week higher Monday, even as China reported a slowdown in manufacturing activity and countries in the region continued to be hammered by the delta variant. The gains in China follow data released Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics showing the country's official purchasing managers' index fell to 50.4 in July from 50.9 in June. Analysts had expected a smaller easing of manufacturing activity.

  • Should Cryptocurrency Investors Be Concerned About the Rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies?

    Yet another financial revolution is coming, but this time, it will likely disappoint cryptocurrency's biggest enthusiasts.

  • Refugees pushed to back of the line amid vaccine shortages

    Salimullah, a Rohingya refugee, has been living in the Indian capital of New Delhi since 2013 when he fled violence in Myanmar. Although some refugees in India have begun getting vaccines, no one in his camp has received shots. Just over 7% of India's population is fully vaccinated and vaccine shortages have plagued the nation of almost 1.4 billion.

  • South Korea seeks to improve ties despite North's threat

    South Korea said Monday it’ll keep pushing to improve ties and resume talks with rival North Korea, despite the North's threat to rekindle animosities if Seoul holds its summertime military drills with the United States. On Sunday night, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the drills would seriously undermine efforts to restore mutual trust between the Koreas and becloud prospects for better ties if the training is launched as scheduled this month.

  • NYC mayoral candidates denounce gun violence after wild shootout

    After a violent night in New York City, including 10 people shot during a shooting in Queens, candidates for New York City mayor are calling for action.

  • Batley murder: Five teenagers and man jailed for brutal killing of 20-year-old they chanced across in alleyway

    Gang chased and cornered Bradley Gledhill before stabbing, stamping and kicking him to death

  • Oil prices fall on worries over China economy and higher crude output

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday on worries over China's economy after a survey showed growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world's second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by a rise in oil output from OPEC producers. Brent crude oil futures slid by 76 cents, or 1%, to $74.65 a barrel by 0455 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.26 a barrel after slipping to a session low of $72.87. "China's been leading economic recovery in Asia and if the pullback deepens, concerns will grow that the global outlook will see a significant decline," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

  • Ex-Trump Official Warns Unvaccinated Exactly What To Expect From Delta Variant

    Adm. Brett Giroir also had a message for people who think they're protected with natural immunity from a previous infection.

  • GOP presidential hopefuls ask Supreme Court to throw out Roe v Wade in abortion case

    Possible Republican presidential contenders have asked the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, arguing in court documents the 1973 decision was unconstitutional.

  • Outgoing Iran president says government not always truthful

    Iran's outgoing president on Sunday acknowledged his nation at times “did not tell part of the truth” to its people during his eight-year tenure, as he prepares to leave office with his signature nuclear deal with world powers in tatters and tensions high with the West. President Hassan Rouhani's comments, aired on state television, come as officials in his government have appeared rudderless in recent months amid a series of crises ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to parching droughts fueling public protests. After appearing just days earlier to be lectured by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei about their failures in the nuclear negotiations, Rouhani's remarks appeared aimed at acknowledging the problems his government faced in its waning hours.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Near Highs, Square Makes Huge Deal; Li Auto Sales Soar With Tesla Rivals On Tap

    The market rally is near highs. Square made a huge deal. Li Auto sales leapt in July. Nio, other Tesla EV rivals are due.

  • July jobs report, Etsy and Square earnings: What to know this week

    The July jobs report and another packed schedule of second-quarter corporate earnings results await investors this week, offering a host of potentially market-moving events.

  • Republicans will defend their Caesar but new revelations show Trump’s true threat

    The DoJ has dealt two blows and the 6 January committee is winding up for more. They know democracy is in dangerSidney Blumenthal: What did Jim Jordan know and when? Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One as lightning splits the sky at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, in August 2020. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images On Friday, Donald Trump received two more unwelcome reminders he is no longer president. Much as he and his minions chant “Lock her up” about Hillary Clinton and other enemies, i

  • Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

    Thanks to a reworked menu and long hours, Jeannie Kim managed to keep her San Francisco restaurant alive during the coronavirus pandemic. At the beginning of next year, California will begin enforcing an animal welfare proposition approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 that requires more space for breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens and veal calves. Unless the courts intervene or the state temporarily allows non-compliant meat to be sold in the state, California will lose almost all of its pork supply, much of which comes from Iowa, and pork producers will face higher costs to regain a key market.

  • Mark Meadows says 'Cabinet members' meeting at Trump's New Jersey golf club

    Former President Donald Trump has been holding meetings with "Cabinet members" at his golf club in New Jersey this week, according to a top ally.

  • Eric Trump’s Latest Whine Prompts People To Play The World’s Smallest Violin

    Critics accused Donald Trump's son of hypocrisy and playing the victim with his complaint about the "weaponization of politics."

  • 'You're all f---ed up': Trump exploded after his officials warned against using military troops to end George Floyd protests, book says

    "Mr. President, that guy had an insurrection," Gen. Mark Milley said as he pointed to a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, according to the book. "You don't have an insurrection."