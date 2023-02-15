New Zealand plans final rescues soon after cyclone kills 4

·3 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities expect to make the final rescues Wednesday after a cyclone brought extensive flooding and landslides that claimed at least four lives.

Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country’s north on Monday and has brought more destruction to this nation of 5 million than any weather event in decades.

Police said at least four people had been confirmed killed by the storm, including a child caught in rising water on Tuesday at Eskdale on Hawke’s Bay. All four fatalities occurred near the same North Island east coast bay.

The body of a volunteer firefighter was retrieved on Wednesday from a landslide that destroyed a flooded house near Auckland, a police statement said. Another firefighter was critically injured by the same landslide on Monday night.

A woman was also killed by a landslide at Putorino and a body was found on a shore at Napier on Tuesday, police said.

Police said 1,442 people had been reported uncontactable in the North Island by Wednesday afternoon. The large number could be explained by widespread disruptions to telecommunications and power.

Around 144,000 properties on the North Island were without power on Wednesday, down from 225,000 on Tuesday, The New Zealand Herald reported.

A weather station in the Hawke’s Bay and Napier region recorded three times more rain over Monday night than usually falls for the entire month of February, authorities said.

More than 300 people were rescued Tuesday from that same flooded bay area, including 60 stranded on a single roof, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said. Helicopters would help make the final 25 rescues of individuals and family groups on Wednesday.

“Our emergency services are still carrying out rescues and land searches in a number of places,” McAnulty told reporters.

British King Charles III’s sister Princess Anne visited New Zealand’s disaster management headquarters in the capital, Wellington, on Wednesday and praised the nation's response. Her visit to New Zealand was scheduled before the cyclone struck.

“My thoughts are with all New Zealanders whose homes or livelihoods have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle,” she said in a statement.

“I admire the courage of the people of Aotearoa during this alarming and difficult time,” she said, using the country’s Māori-language name.

“You should all be proud of the resilience, strength and care for your communities you are showing in the face of adversity," she added.

Around 9,000 people have been forced from their homes since Monday, with several communities isolated by floodwaters and landslides, he said.

“Everyone knows we have a long path ahead of us as we deal with extensive damage to homes, businesses, roads and bridges and other fundamental parts of our infrastructure,” McAnulty said. “This is a significant disaster and it is going to take many weeks for those areas most affected to recover,” he added.

Auckland was swamped two weeks ago by a record-breaking storm that also killed four people.

A national emergency was declared Tuesday, enabling the government to support affected regions and provide additional resources. It is only the third national emergency ever declared.

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand declares emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle eases

    The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north in what officials described as the nation’s most severe weather event in years. A firefighter was missing and another was rescued with critical injuries after they were caught in a landslide overnight near the country’s largest city, Auckland, authorities said. Auckland was swamped two weeks ago by a record-breaking storm that killed four people.

  • Cyclone Gabrielle Damage and Flooding Seen From Rescue Aircraft in Hawke's Bay

    At least 10,500 people have been displaced from their homes across New Zealand’s North Island, including 9,000 across Hawke’s Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc in the area, local media reported on Wednesday, February 15.The New Zealand Herald said a body was found in the area where rescuers were searching for a missing firefighter after a landslide in Muriwai. Two others were also confirmed dead in Hawke’s Bay overnight.Footage released by the New Zealand Defence Force shows flooded fields and damaged homes from a rescue aircraft on Tuesday. Credit: New Zealand Defence Force via Storyful

  • New Jersey to expand AP African American Studies program, governor says

    The course was rolled out​ in a two-year pilot program across 60 unnamed U.S. high schools this year, one of which is in New Jersey.

  • New Zealand declares national emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc

    New Zealand declared a national state of emergency for only the third time in its history on Tuesday as Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread flooding, landslides and huge ocean swells, forcing evacuations and stranding people on roof tops. "The severity and the breadth of the damage that we are seeing has not been experienced in a generation," Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told a news conference on Tuesday. At 6 p.m. (0500 GMT) Gabrielle had moved southeast of Auckland, near the east coast of the country's North Island, and was expected to continue moving southeast, roughly parallel to the coast.

  • Man hurt in NYC bike path attack says he wanted death too

    A Belgian man whose wife lost her legs in a deadly terrorist attack on a New York City bike path said he contemplated suicide after he had largely recovered from his physical wounds. Aristide Melissas testified in a federal court in Manhattan to aid the government’s push for a death sentence for Sayfullo Saipov. Melissas said he was undergoing 22 months of rehabilitation from physical wounds that included a fractured skull when he hit an 18-month stretch of mental lows “where I thought of ending my life.”

  • Polish mother of 7 successfully gives birth to quintuplets

    A Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets, hospital officials in southern Poland said Tuesday. The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section Sunday, in the pregnancy’s 28th week, at the University Hospital in Krakow. Weighing between 710-1,400 grams (25-49 ounces,) they were all put in incubators and given breathing support, but doctors said they are all doing fine, given their premature birth.

  • Severe storms threaten South by midweek

    On Wednesday, severe weather will likely stretch from Texas to Tennessee. On Thursday, severe storms are expected from Louisiana to Ohio. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds will be possible with severe thunderstorms that develop.

  • Child abuse found in Portugal Catholic Church is 'tip of iceberg', commission says

    LISBON (Reuters) -At least 4,815 children were sexually abused by members of the Portuguese Catholic Church - mostly priests - over the past 70 years, the commission investigating the issue said in a report on Monday, adding the findings are the "tip of the iceberg". Strecht said the 4,815 cases were the "absolute minimum" number of victims of sexual abuse by clergy members in Portugal since 1950. Jose Ornelas, head of the Bishops' Conference, attended the final report's presentation and told a news conference later on Monday the revelations were an "open wound that hurts and shames us".

  • Cyclone Gabrielle: Three dead after New Zealand declares state of emergency

    The powerful storm for days pummelled the country's North Island, leaving at least three people dead.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Poses Completely Naked with Eric André for Valentine’s Day

    If that's not a romance confirmation, we don't know what it.

  • Taylor Schabusiness attacks lawyer in Brown County courtroom; she is charged with killing, decapitating friend

    Taylor Schabusiness, facing a first-degree homicide charge, attacks attorney Quinn Jolly as lawyers, judge were scheduling a postponement of the case

  • Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria

    Gunmen stormed a Syrian hospital that is caring for a baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family’s earthquake-shattered home, and the attackers beat the facility's director, a hospital official said Tuesday. The official denied reports on social media that the Monday night attack was an attempt to kidnap the infant named Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God.” Aya's story has been widely shared in news reports, and people from around the world have offered to help her.

  • Judge rules against Moms for Liberty in Brevard school board public speaking policy lawsuit

    The lawsuit alleged that Brevard Public Schools' public speaking policy was unconstitutional, infringing upon speakers' First Amendment rights.

  • Little girl rescued after 178 hours in rubble of catastrophic earthquake in Turkey

    A little girl named Miray was rescued after 178 hours in the rubble of the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey, Reuters reported, citing Turkey's transport minister. Monday marks one week since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria. The Syria Civil Defense, a Syrian volunteer organization also known as the White Helmets, said Friday that after 108 hours of work, its first responders ceased search and rescue operations and shifted to recovery efforts.

  • Death toll tops 41,000 as desperation grows after earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Updates

    Desperation and loss are growing as frantic rescue workers continue increasingly futile efforts to recover earthquake survivors in Turkey an Syria.

  • These People Moved Out Of The Country To Be With Their Significant Other And Are Now Sharing The Culture Shocks They Came Across

    New country, new challenges.

  • JonBenet Ramsey case: Boulder police respond to unearthed DNA bombshell

    Boulder, Colorado, police have confirmed that private DNA labs are assisting in the cold case probe of the 1996 death of 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey.

  • Large-scale fire breaks out in Moscow

    A large-scale fire has broken out in the Russian capital, with a car service station in flames. Sources: Russian news outlets: "Moscow 24"; "TASS"; RIA Novosti Details: A fire has broken out at one of the car service stations in the north-eastern district of Moscow, on Dekabristov Street.

  • How Erdogan turned Turkey into a disaster zone

    Emine Filoglu still vividly remembers waking at three o’clock in the morning, aged 13, as a huge earthquake rocked her family’s apartment building in Istanbul.

  • Resurfaced videos from 2019 shows Turkish president bragging about builders skirting earthquake construction codes in areas now turned to rubble

    Videos have surfaced of Erdoğan on the campaign trail in 2019 boasting about a policy that allowed buildings to skirt earthquake protections.