New Zealand plays Barry Manilow to repel parliament protesters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Barry Manilow
    Barry Manilow
    American musician
Protesters pack into the grounds of Parliament on the fifth day of demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions in Wellington on February 12
Protesters responded to the music with their own, including Twisted Sister's We're Not Gonna Take It

Authorities in New Zealand have been playing Barry Manilow's greatest hits in an attempt to dislodge protesters camped outside the parliament building.

Songs by the US singer are being played on a 15-minute loop, along with the Spanish dance tune, Macarena.

The demonstrators, who are angry at Covid-19 vaccine mandates, responded by playing songs such as Twisted Sister's We're Not Gonna Take It.

The protests began on Tuesday when a convoy of vehicles drove to parliament.

Inspired by large rallies against vaccine mandates in Canada, hundreds of protesters arrived in the capital, Wellington, to rally against Covid restrictions.

They adopted the name "Convoy for Freedom" and blocked streets in the city.

By Wednesday their numbers had dwindled to the dozens, but they increased again at the weekend.

On Thursday police arrested 122 people and charged many with trespassing or obstruction.

Tactics used by the authorities to try and get rid of the protesters involved turning on the water sprinklers on the lawn where they were camped on Friday.

But protesters retaliated by digging trenches and building makeshift drainpipes to re-route the water, the Associated Press news agency reports.

With sprinklers proving ineffective, Parliament Speaker Trevor Mallard settled on a new approach: blasting out Barry Manilow's greatest hits, which include Mandy and Could It Be Magic, as well as the 1990s hit Macarena and Covid vaccine messages.

New Zealand has employed strict Covid restrictions to contain the virus for nearly two years now. Lockdowns and an international border closure have helped to keep infection and death numbers very low.

But the duration of many restrictions - including a minimum 10-day isolation and a vaccine mandate - has fuelled growing resentment in the community.

Public polls have shown increasing dissatisfaction with Jacinda Ardern's government, and there has been an increase in protest activity in recent months.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trucker protests on US-Canada border couldn't come at worse time for automakers, car buyers

    Ford and Toyota have several factories experiencing production disruption as the trucker protests block U.S.-Canada border transport of parts.

  • Canada police begin clearing protesters blocking key U.S.-Canada bridge

    Canadian police began clearing protesters blocking a key bridge linking Canada and the United States on Saturday, more than 12 hours after a court order came into effect that ended a blockade that had snarled international trade. The Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing, had no traffic flowing for the fifth straight day on Saturday morning. "We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully," Windsor Police said in a Twitter post, asking commuters to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations.

  • Protesters Face Police at Ambassador Bridge as Authorities Move to Clear Blockade

    Ontario authorities moved to clear a protest blockade of the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, as it entered its sixth day on Saturday, February 12.The moves came after an Ontario Superior Court injunction prohibiting obstruction of the bridge, which is the busiest land border crossing between the US and Canada.The injunction, which came into effect at 7 pm ET on Friday, stated that people were prohibited from “impeding or blocking access to the Ambassador Bridge and indirect or direct approaching roadways and access points” for 10 days.People remained at liberty to engage in a peaceful, lawful, and safe protest that did not impede or block access to the Ambassador Bridge and approaching roadways, the injunction stated.Aerial footage posted by Brendan Gutenschwager on Saturday morning shows a standoff near the bridge as police move in to disperse protesters, Gutenschwager said.On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a provincial state of emergency in response to the ongoing “Freedom Convoy” protests that have also affected border crossings in Coutts, Alberta, and Emerson, Manitoba. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

  • The University of Toronto has apologized after Asian students were given 'hell money' in Lunar New Year red packets

    Student groups were outraged that the red packets, meant as a gift for holidays or special occasions, contained cash notes meant for the dead.

  • Ukrainians demonstrate in Kyiv amid threat of Russian invasion

    Thousands of Ukrainians gathered in the nation's capital of Kyiv to demonstrate in the face of possible invasion by Russia, Reuters reported.The demonstrators walked through the center of the city with Ukrainian flags and signs saying "Ukrainians will resist" and "Invaders must die" as they chanted "Glory to Ukraine."As demonstrations broke out, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainians not to panic, stating that it was not yet...

  • Portman sides with McConnell against censure of Cheney, Kinzinger. Where local delegation stands on censure, Jan. 6 fights

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell exposed a divide in the Republican Party Wednesday. Where other Republicans who represent Ohio and Kentucky stand on that divide, however, remains murky.

  • What to know about Trimetazidine, the drug at the center of the Olympic doping case

    Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, tested positive for Trimetazidine, a drug that has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2014. Trimetazidine, also known as TMZ, is a heart medication designed mostly for older people who suffer from angina, a condition that causes severe chest pain because of inadequate blood flow to the heart. The drug has never been approved for use in the United States, and several medical experts said it probably has more risk than bene

  • New Zealand tries old earworm hits to flush out protesters

    Some countries might send in a riot squad to disperse trespassing protesters. Initial moves to try and flush out several hundred protesters who have been camped on Parliament's grassy grounds since Tuesday had little effect. The protesters, who have been voicing their opposition to coronavirus vaccine mandates, responded to the soaking from the sprinklers by digging trenches and installing makeshift drainpipes to divert the water.

  • A New Version Of The Mueller Report Reveals That Mueller Declined To Charge Donald Trump Jr. And Roger Stone With Computer Crimes

    The document was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by BuzzFeed News.View Entire Post ›

  • 'I hope they clog up cities': Sen. Rand Paul hopes Canada trucker protest spreads to US

    In a Daily Signal interview, Sen. Rand Paul said he would support protests in the U.S. similar to those taking place in Ottawa over vaccine mandates.

  • 'Our Jaws Hit The Floor' Over Trump's Recklessness With Classified Info: Ex-Aide

    Trump was so "mind-numbingly incompetent" that he waved documents around for everyone to see, an incredulous former Homeland Security official revealed.

  • Los Angeles sheriff stripped of his enforcement power after he refused to make his staff get vaccinated despite county-wide mandate

    Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he would not enforce the mandate because he feared losing a chunk of his staff.

  • Canada police not ordered to return fuel to Ottawa protesters

    Social media posts and online videos claim a judge ordered Ottawa police to return fuel to anti-vaccine mandate protesters after seizing supplies from the demonstrators. This is false; the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General says no such order exists, and the police say they did not return any fuel."Ottawa police returning all fuel they took from truckers!by Judges order freedeom convoy 2022," says the title of a YouTube video viewed hundreds of thousands of times since it was uploaded on F

  • Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in

    A tense standoff at a U.S.-Canadian border crossing crucial to both countries' economies appeared to be dissolving peacefully Saturday as Canadian police moved in to disperse the nearly weeklong blockade and demonstrators began leaving without resistance. Many demonstrators drove away from the Ambassador Bridge spanning the river between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, as scores of police approached shortly after dawn. Surrounded by dozens of officers, a man with “Mandate Freedom” and “Trump 2024” spray-painted on his vehicle left as other protesters began dismantling a small tarp-covered encampment.

  • Follow the Sharpie: Prosecutors probing Donald Trump are sitting on 'tons' of documents bearing his handwriting, sources tell Insider

    Manhattan prosecutors have assembled a large cache of potentially damaging financial documents bearing Donald Trump's tell-tale Sharpie marks, sources tell Insider.

  • Ex-Trump aide Alyssa Farah says her MAGA-supporting father boycotted her wedding after she spoke out against the former president

    Alyssa Farah told, "The View" that her father skipped her wedding because she spoke out against her old boss — former President Donald Trump.

  • 'We Had No Rules' In Trump Administration, Former Official Says Of Shredding Scandal

    “This is another example of a White House and an administration that just — we had no rules. We followed no rules," said Stephanie Grisham.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Literally Chews Out Trump Over Toilet-Clogging Bombshell

    "Yummy … yummy … pass the salt please," Michael Steele said, commenting on new reports about the former president's mishandling of White House documents.

  • Trump Owes It All to McConnell’s ‘Disgraceful Dereliction of Duty’

    Drew Angerer/GettyOne year ago, the U.S. Senate voted to acquit Donald Trump, who just a couple of weeks earlier had been the President of the United States. Three years from now, he could be that again, thanks to the Republicans who knew better but nonetheless let him off the hook.The vote was 57-43 in favor of convicting Trump for inciting the Capitol riot. This was the citizen militia portion of Trump’s months-long attempted coup, which had begun in earnest when he convinced tens of millions

  • Utah senator blocks internment camp designation, draws ire

    On the eve of the 80th anniversary of the forced internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans at the onset of World War II, Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah is getting backlash for holding up the creation of a national historic site at a former internment camp in rural Colorado. U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, says he has the support of 99 of the chamber's 100 senators to pass the Amache National Historic Site Act, which would make the remote southeastern Colorado landmark a national historic site eligible for additional preservation assistance.