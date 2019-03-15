New Zealand PM vows to toughen gun control laws after Christchurch attack





New Zealand’s gun control laws will be strengthened following the massacre of 49 people in Christchurch mosques, the country’s prime minister has said.

Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference early on Saturday that she would consider banning semi-automatic firearms altogether after the alleged gunman behind the shootings obtained five guns legally.

“I can tell you one thing right now: our gun laws will change,” said Ardern. “There have been attempts to change our laws in 2005, 2012 and after an inquiry in 2017. Now is the time for change.”

Ardern said the alleged shooter was found to have used five guns that he appeared to legally own under a “category A” licence obtained in November 2017. He appeared to have begun buying guns the following month, she said.

The guns taken from the alleged perpetrator included two semi-automatic guns and two shotguns, the prime minister said. Answering questions from reporters, Ardern said all options to restrict gun violence would be considered.

New Zealand allows ownership of semi-automatic guns frequently described as “assault rifles” that are banned in countries such as Australia and the UK. Guns can be bought online and anyone aged 16 with an entry-level licence can possess them.

The prime minister said early on Saturday that she had received “messages of condolence from around the world” and international leaders including Donald Trump, the US president, who has been criticised for his hostility towards Muslims.

“He very much wished for his condolences to be passed on to New Zealand,” said Ardern. “He asked what support the US could provide. My message was sympathy and love for all Muslim communities.”

Asked how Trump responded, Ardern said: “He acknowledged that and agreed.”

Four people were arrested following the attack and one was subsequently released. Arden said that person was an armed member of the public who was trying to help police at the scene.

An Australian man in his 20s has been charged with murder and is due to appear in court on Saturday. Arden followed law enforcement in not naming him or two other suspects who were being questioned.

Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian man, identified himself online as being behind the attack.

Ardern described the main suspect as having visited New Zealand “sporadically” during international travels. “They were not a resident of Christchurch,” she said.

Investigators were said to be trying to establish whether or not the other two people arrested were involved in the attacks.

Ardern said that while New Zealand’s intelligence agencies had recently increased their monitoring of far-right extremists, the alleged gunman had not come to the attention of law enforcement and had no criminal record.

The prime minister said she had asked authorities to review the main suspect’s social media output and other evidence for any material “that should have triggered a response” from police.

A total of 41 people were killed at a mosque on Deans Avenue, Ardern said, and seven were killed at a mosque on Lynwood Avenue. One person died later in hospital.

More than 40 people injured in the shootings are being treated in hospitals, Ardern said, and two of them remain in a critical condition. One of those injured is a five-year-old girl.



