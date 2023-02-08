New Zealand police find 3.5 tons of cocaine in Pacific Ocean

8
NICK PERRY
·2 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police said Wednesday they found more than 3 tons of cocaine floating in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean after it was dropped there by an international drug-smuggling syndicate.

While they had yet to make any arrests, police said they had dealt a financial blow to everyone from the South American producers of the drugs through to the distributors in what was the nation's largest-ever drug seizure.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the cocaine had been dropped at a floating transit point in 81 bales before it was intercepted by a navy ship, which was deployed to the area last week. The ship then made the six-day trip back to New Zealand, where the drugs were being documented and destroyed.

Coster said the wholesale value of the 3.2 tonnes (3.5 tons) of cocaine was about 500 million New Zealand dollars ($316 million) and it was likely destined for Australia.

“We believe there was enough cocaine to service the Australian market for about one year, and this would be more than New Zealand would use in 30 years,” Coster said.

He said police, customs and the military found the drugs after launching Operation Hydros in December in collaboration with international partner agencies to identify and monitor the movements of suspicious vessels.

Coster said they were continuing to investigate the case with other international agencies.

Bill Perry, the acting comptroller of the New Zealand Customs Service, said the haul illustrated the lengths that organized syndicates were going to in order to smuggle drugs in the South Pacific.

“We see perhaps this is just an indication that the transnational organized crime groups are testing the market in different ways, so as agencies, we need to collaborate," Perry said.

Recommended Stories

  • Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws

    In the last three years of his life, Joseph Jones was repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia and delusions that a drug cartel was after him. The Nebraska man once lay down on a highway in Kansas because he wanted to be run over by a truck, but officers tackled him as he ran in front of vehicles. Last month, Jones opened fire in an Omaha Target store using a legally purchased AR-15 rifle.

  • Head of Russian Orthodox Church ‘was a spy for the KGB’

    The head of the Russian Orthodox Church worked as a spy for the KGB in the 1970s, according to newly declassified Swiss records.

  • EV batteries getting second life on California power grid

    Hundreds of used electric vehicle battery packs are enjoying a second life at a California facility connected to the state's power grid, according to a company pioneering technology it says will dramatically lower the cost of storing carbon-free energy. B2U Storage Solutions Inc, a Los Angeles-based startup, said it has 25 megawatt-hours of storage capacity made up of 1,300 former EV batteries tied to a solar energy facility in Lancaster, California. The project is believed to be the first of its kind selling power into a wholesale market and earned $1 million last year, according to Chief Executive Freeman Hall.

  • Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border

    A rancher who lives near Arizona's border with Mexico is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in last week’s fatal shooting of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican citizen. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office in Nogales, Arizona, confirmed Monday that George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested last week in the killing. Authorities believe the victim was Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico, because of a Mexican voter registration card he carried.

  • Tyler Doyle missing: Search for South Carolina duck hunter who washed overboard enters 11th day

    The frantic search for missing South Carolina duck hunter Tyler Doyle, last seen slipping from his swamped jon boat on Jan. 26, has crossed state lines.

  • Jaromír Jágr scores his record 1,099th goal at almost 51

    Jaromír Jágr celebrated his 51st birthday about a week early by scoring his 1,099th goal to overtake Wayne Gretzky at the top of the chart. Jágr, who will turn 51 on Feb. 15, scored for the Kladno Knights on Sunday in 5-4 loss at Trinec in the Czech league. The winger, who was the NHL’s second highest point scorer in 2018 when he was released by the Calgary Flames, got his 1,099 goals in professional games and at international tournaments.

  • 91-year-old man faces eviction from former John Hancock Center condo

    Despite solutions being offered, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned Monday that the man is still about to lose his home.

  • As illegal pot dispensaries thrive, NYC goes after landlords

    In a renewed push to snuff out New York City's thriving illegal cannabis market, Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan's top prosecutor announced Tuesday that they would go after landlords who allow hundreds of illicit shops to operate. During a news conference with the mayor, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office has sent notices to more than 400 smoke shops that illegally sell cannabis, warning them of potential eviction proceedings. It was the latest effort by authorities to force the closure of illegal dispensaries that could undermine the state's nascent legal cannabis market, which began rolling out in recent months and is expected to quickly grow as more state-sanctioned shops open.

  • New Zealand pilot taken hostage by separatists in Indonesia

    Papuan separatists have told the BBC that Philip Mehrtens will be held as "leverage" in talks.

  • Texas attorney shot by Cheney during 2006 hunting trip dies

    Harry Whittington, the man who former Vice President Dick Cheney accidentally shot while they were hunting quail on a Texas ranch 17 years ago, has died. Whittington died at his home Saturday in Austin, family friend Karl Rove said Monday. Before Whittington was thrust into the national spotlight after the accidental shooting, the attorney was long known for helping build the Republican Party in Texas into the dominant political force it is today and for being the man governors went to when they needed to clean up troubled state agencies.

  • Marty Walsh chosen as designated survivor for Biden’s State of the Union address

    The secretary of labor would assume the presidency in the event of a catastrophic attack at the Capitol during Biden's speech.

  • Harry Brook hits nine sixes in England warm-up match against New Zealand XI

    Captain Ben Stokes opted not to take the field allowing Ollie Pope to lead the side as England made 375 for six at a rate of 7.2 an over.

  • Missing Lyft driver's family, friends await details on case

    Gary Levin's family and friends are waiting for news after a body was found in Okeechobee County over the weekend.

  • Pope in South Sudan tells clergy to raise voices against injustice

    Pope Francis is on an unprecedented trip to the war-torn country with two other Christian leaders.

  • Doctored photo of Bangladeshi PM 'receiving vermilion' misleads online

    A doctored photo has been repeatedly shared on Facebook that appears to show Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina -- a Muslim -- receiving a Hindu vermilion on her forehead. But the original photo was taken during her visit to India in 2012 and does not show her taking part in the ritual."People know this well who are the actual religion trader," reads the Bengali-language claim shared here on Facebook on January 27, 2023.The claim was accompanied by two photos, one showing Hasina praying in

  • Full speech: Watch President Biden's State of the Union address

    President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address on Tuesday night where he addressed several topics, including the economy, COVID, taxes, guns, immigration and border security, police reform, Roe V. Wade, and LGTBQ issues.

  • New Zealand PM Hipkins Says He’ll Voice Disagreements With China

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he won’t back away from criticizing China where necessary, as the new leader works to balance economic and diplomatic relations with his largest trading partner.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall

  • New Russian offensive may attack Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv oblasts, says NSDC head

    A probable new Russian offensive may attack the northeast of Kharkiv Oblast and the south of Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said in an interview with the Reuters news agency on Feb. 7.

  • ET Turns 43! World's Oldest African Penguin Celebrates Birthday at Virginia Zoo

    According to the Metro Richmond Zoo's website, an African penguin's average lifespan is roughly 15-20 years, "but they can live much longer in zoological parks"

  • Lebanese banks close doors to customers to protest ruling

    Lebanon's battered commercial banks on Tuesday closed their doors to customers in protest of a recent court ruling that forced one of the country's largest banks to pay out two of its depositors their trapped savings in cash. The Association of Banks in Lebanon, which lobbies for the banks, released a statement calling the action an “open-ended strike" and criticized the court ruling, claiming it was detrimental to all depositors, because the banks cannot afford to pay out everyone else’s savings in full. The demise of the banks is part of Lebanon's economic meltdown and unprecedented financial crisis that erupted in 2019 following years of corruption and mismanagement by the country's rulers.