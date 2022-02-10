New Zealand police clash with Covid protesters at parliament
Protesters resist police before they moved in to evict mandate protesters in parliament grounds in Wellington on February 10, 2022
The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.
Thousands of Slovaks rallied Tuesday to protest a military defense treaty between their nation and the United States, which are both members of NATO. Waving national flags and banners such as “Stop USA Army," the protesters gathered in Bratislava in front of Parliament, where lawmakers were debating the Defense Cooperation Agreement. The parliamentary debate was obstructed by opposition lawmakers, who used whistles to prevent others from speaking.
"I have seen more than a few in my day, and that is up there," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said of Sen. Cynthia Lummis' comment on the censure of anti-Trump Republicans.
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal mocked “toddler” Donald Trump’s document destruction.
Ottawa's city manager said all towing companies contracted with the city have refused to take the jobs as the protest drags on.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the anti-COVID-19 vaccine demonstration in Ottawa "has to stop". "Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government, and to make their voices heard. We'll always protect that right," Trudeau tweeted on Tuesday. "But let's be clear: They don't have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens' daily lives. It has to stop."Trudeau also said that the...
(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates said a gas cylinder explosion rocked its capital overnight and warned the public not to spread rumors following recent missile and drone attacks. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in
Donald Trump roiled Georgia Republicans with an endorsement in a crowded House primary as the former president molds the political landscape to try to defeat the state's GOP governor.
The former U.N. ambassador under Trump seems to have forgotten all about one of the ex-president's best-known tendencies.
The gifts Trump reportedly took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago included replicas of Air Force One and a piece of the Southern border wall.
PARIS (Reuters) -Salah Abdeslam, a self-avowed Islamic State combatant, told a court on Wednesday that he had backed out of detonating his explosive vest during the jihadist rampage across Paris in November 2015 that killed 130 people. A French national of Moroccan origin, Abdeslam said he had pledged allegiance to Islamic State 48 hours before the Paris attacks, the deadliest in postwar France, but that he had harmed no one. "I experienced a situation that not many people have experienced, people who took a step back, who changed their minds," Abdeslam, 32, told the court.
Crypto “whales” like Kraken CEO Jesse Powell have donated to the Bitcoin cause for Canadian truckers.
Ottawa police warned the truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates to disperse or face arrest as the demonstrations continue.
Rare interviews with captured members of a jihadist group terrorising northern Mozambique point to low morale in their ranks and to an insurgency that is losing steam in the face of Rwandan forces.
Masks have been required indoors statewide since August.
A declining number of Americans say former President Trump bears primary responsibility for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to new data from the Pew Research Center, a trend accompanied by a growing number who say he was not at all to blame for the riot.The results from Pew show that 43 percent of respondents view Trump as being primarily responsible for the attack, a drop from 52 percent last year. The surveys were taken...
Ten Cuban migrants landed in a canal-front neighborhood in the Florida Keys Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
Trump had to return 15 boxes of documents and other items wrongfully taken from the White House after his presidency, The New York Times reported.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
The Army general tapped to take over as top U.S. commander in the Middle East warned senators Tuesday that if Russian invades Ukraine, as many fear, it could create broader instability in the Middle East, including Syria. Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla also told the Senate Armed Services Committee that China is expanding its power and spending in the Central Command region, including in countries needed by the U.S. to gather intelligence on extremist activities in Afghanistan.