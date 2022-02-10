New Zealand police clash with Covid protesters at parliament

The Hill

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the anti-COVID-19 vaccine demonstration in Ottawa "has to stop". "Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government, and to make their voices heard. We'll always protect that right," Trudeau tweeted on Tuesday. "But let's be clear: They don't have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens' daily lives. It has to stop."Trudeau also said that the...