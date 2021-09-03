New Zealand police kill alleged extremist, in what prime minister describes as a terrorist attack

New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around the clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds after he began a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NZ attacker shot dead after wounding at least six

    New Zealand police shot and killed a man on Friday after he stabbed and wounded at least six people in a supermarket in the city of Auckland.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the man a 'violent extremist'."What happened today was despicable. It was hateful. It was wrong. It was carried out by an individual, not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity but an individual person who was gripped by ideology that is not supported here, by anyone or any community."She said he was a supporter of the Islamic State militant group.The attacker, who was not been named, but has been identified as a Sri Lankan national who has lived in the country for 10 years, had been a "person of interest" for about five years, Ardern said, and "monitored constantly." He was killed within 60 seconds of beginning his attack.Police following the man thought he had gone into the supermarket to do some shopping, but he pulled out what one witness described as a large knife and started stabbing people.Police said the attacker was acting alone and they were confident there was no further threat to the public.

  • New Zealand police shot and killed an ISIS supporter who stabbed 6 people in a supermarket

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the attacker was being monitored and that he "obviously was a supporter of ISIS ideology."

  • Kim orders tougher virus steps after N. Korea shuns vaccines

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered officials to wage a tougher epidemic prevention campaign in “our style” after he turned down some foreign COVID-19 vaccines offered via the U.N.-backed immunization program. During a Politburo meeting Thursday, Kim said officials must “bear in mind that tightening epidemic prevention is the task of paramount importance which must not be loosened even a moment,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday. While stressing the need for material and technical means of virus prevention and increasing health workers' qualifications, Kim also called for “further rounding off our style epidemic prevention system,” KCNA said.

  • Los Angeles homeless man recorded in alleged attack in Venice: ‘I would like to go to jail. I live outside’

    A homeless advocate who has documented the unhoused residents of Los Angeles' Venice neighborhood for more than two decades was attacked by a homeless person Wednesday while filming, he told Fox News.

  • Seeking digital data, the Jan. 6 committee has riled Republicans. Here's what it's looking for

    Legislators looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection have asked tech platforms and telecom companies to hold onto records of certain members of Congress. What kind of data are they looking for?

  • Sore Muscles? Here Are 6 Recovery Methods to Get Relief

    Recover from muscle soreness without turning to NSAIDs.

  • An entire generation of Americans has no idea how easy air travel used to be

    Airplane passengers line up for TSA security screenings at Denver International Airport in 2019. Robert Alexander/Getty ImagesDuring the mid-1990s I traveled between Dayton, Ohio, and Washington, D.C., twice a month during the school year as half of a commuting couple. I could leave Dayton by 5:15 p.m., drive nearly 80 miles to the Columbus airport during rush hour, park my car in the economy lot, and still get to my gate in plenty of time for a 7:30 p.m. departure. Then 9/11 happened. The terro

  • He led police on a chase on a kayak, then on foot. Cops say they caught him with lobsters in his pockets.

    State marine patrol police in the Florida Keys said a Miami Lakes man led them on a chase on a kayak through a canal and then on foot through a Key Largo neighborhood.

  • Second Opinion: Terrorists on 9/11 drew the U.S. into an unwinnable war. How to keep that from happening again

    One of the most important lessons from the 'global war on terrorism'? The U.S. should be modest about what it can achieve with military force alone.

  • The best Labor Day TV sales across the web — save big on Samsung, Sony, LG and more

    Let summer's end mark the beginning of your HD big-screen adventures.

  • If You Shorted Alibaba, Nio, Wish, New Oriental And TAL Education In June, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Long investors who own Chinese e-commerce, tech and education stock in their portfolios have had their guts checked, hearts ripped out and their peace of mind called into question time and time again in 2021. For the uninitiated, share prices of several Chinese companies have suffered marked weakness in 2021 caused by regulatory concerns and also concerns over the U.S.-China relationship. Moreover, some investors may fear Chinese stocks being delisted from U.S. exchanges. Delisting refers to the

  • TCS: India's largest private employer returns to office

    IT services giant TCS says it's ready to go back to the office after 18 months - how will that work?

  • 'It looked apocalyptic': Crew describes Afghan departure

    It looked like a zombie apocalypse. For the U.S. military pilots and aircrew about to make their final takeoffs out of Afghanistan, the sky was lit up with fireworks and sporadic gunfire and the airfield littered with battered shells of airplanes and destroyed equipment. Lined up on the runway at the Kabul airport Monday night were the five last C-17s to leave the country after a chaotic and deadly airlift evacuation that marked the end of America's involvement in the Afghanistan war.

  • My grandfather cut my mom out of his will and leaving everything to me. If she’s the beneficiary on his accounts, do I get those too?

    My grandfather, 86, recently changed his will to specifically exclude my mother — his daughter — and leave everything to me. If my mother has been listed as a beneficiary on any of his retirement accounts or life-insurance policies, does that go directly to my mother? How do I initiate having this uncomfortable conversation with my grandfather?

  • China to tighten regulation over insurance giants in draft guideline

    China's banking and insurance watchdog issued a draft guideline on Friday aiming to improve its regulation over insurance group companies to prevent financial risks as the world's no.2 economy strives to recover from the impact of COVID-19. China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) is seeking public advice on the draft and the amendments it makes to a 2010 version of the rules regulating such companies. The proposed changes include requiring insurance group companies to build a clear and transparent shareholding structure and set up mechanisms to alert potential contagious risks, according to a statement on the regulator's website.

  • Explained: The state of the U.S. electric vehicle charging network

    President Joe Biden wants to expand the U.S. charging network for electric vehicles, a key part of his agenda to curb greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate changeU.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: “Today, I'm announcing steps we're taking set a new pace for electric vehicles. (FLASH) This is a big deal."Here’s the state of the U.S. electric vehicle charging networkBIDEN: “One, it transforms our infrastructure. We're going to put Americans to work modernizing our roads, our highways, our ports, our airports, rail and transit systems. You know, that includes putting IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) members and other union workers to work, installing a national network of five hundred thousand charging stations on our roads and highways and at our homes and our apartments.”1/CURRENT NETWORKThe U.S. currently has a total of nearly 43,000 public EV charging stations and around 120,000 charging ports.That’s according to U.S. Department of Energy data.But chargers are distributed unevenly across the country, with California having nearly the same amount of stations as the 39 states with the lowest count combined.EV-supported policies by other states concentrated in the Pacific Northwest and U.S. Northeast have expanded charging stations on a per-capita basis in recent years.2/CHARGER ECONOMICSThe vast majority of EV charging stations in the U.S. are Level 2 chargers.Level 2 chargers require higher voltage and charge EVs faster than Level 1 chargers, topping up a vehicle in about five hours.Level 2 chargers cost between $2,000 and $5,000 to install, with many subsidies available for residents and businesses to cover upfront costs.Fast chargers are significantly more expensive, requiring more than $100,000 per station in upfront capital.Providers recoup those investments by charging higher rates.EV owners who rely on public charging will face significantly higher bills than those charging at home, altering the total cost of ownership calculation for EVs.3/CHARGING INDUSTRYThere are more than 300 EV charging companies globally, including nearly 100 in North America.Many are less than five years old and few are more than 10 years old.Investors have poured more than $2 billion into EV charging startups, according to private market data company Pitchbook, with most of the funding flowing in the past five years.Many charging stations are also subsidized or run by local governments or electric utilities.

  • 25 Metro Areas With the Most Overpriced Homes

    The steady rise in U.S. home values is an encouraging sign for the economy -- banged up as it's been by the pandemic. But too much growth can lead to instability, and instability naturally leads to...

  • ‘The D’Amelio Show’ Can’t Quite Explain the Rise of Its TikTok Royalty Stars: TV Review

    Asked for the umpteenth time why she’s famous for a new Hulu docuseries about her life, 16 year-old Charli D’Amelio rolls her eyes. She’s thought about this question a lot, but still doesn’t have a great answer for her outsized TikTok notoriety. Maybe, she suggests, it was the shared boredom of COVID-19 quarantine, during which […]

  • A Singapore restaurant with the cheapest Michelin-starred meal in the world lost its only Michelin star

    Chef Chan Hon Meng rose to fame in 2016 for owning one of the first Michelin-starred food stalls in the world. Five years later, he lost it.

  • An African airline just started flying regularly between New York and Baltimore using one of Airbus' newest jets, but most Americans can't book a seat on it

    The African airline Air Senegal launched flights from Dakar to Baltimore on Thursday with a unique route, including a layover in New York.