New Zealand protesters march against new policies

STORY: The protest action was called for by political party Te Pati Maori and coincides with the opening of New Zealand's 54th parliament later in the day.

A new centre-right government of the National Party, New Zealand First and ACT New Zealand was elected following a vote in October, and the three parties' coalition agreement outlines plans to wind back the use of Maori language, review affirmative action policies and assess how the country's founding treaty document is interpreted in legislation.

Te Pati Maori co-leader Rawiri Waititi led hundreds of protesters in a march through Wellington city to the country's distinctive Beehive parliament building, calling for demonstrators to make their voices heard.