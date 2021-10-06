RBNZ Raises Rates to Tame Inflation, Signals More to Come

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates for the first time in seven years and signaled further increases will likely be needed to tame inflation, saying it expects the economy to recover from a coronavirus outbreak that is keeping largest city Auckland in lockdown.

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Adrian Orr, lifted the official cash rate by a quarter percentage point to 0.5% Wednesday in Wellington, as expected by 20 of 21 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Current Covid-19 restrictions “have not materially changed the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment” and capacity pressures are evident, the RBNZ said. “The committee noted that further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time, with future moves contingent on the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment.”

The move puts New Zealand at the forefront of the exit from ultra-loose policies employed by central banks during the pandemic, with only the Bank of Korea and Norway’s Norges Bank having raised rates already among developed peers. The RBNZ’s planned tightening cycle could be interrupted by the persistent delta-strain outbreak in Auckland, which is hurting business confidence and damping the growth outlook.

The New Zealand dollar rose on the decision before retreating to trade little changed. It bought 69.55 U.S. cents at 2:25 p.m. in Wellington.

“The RBNZ’s dual mandate, targeting inflation and maximum employment, has well and truly been met, and rampant house prices remain a cause for concern,” said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank in Auckland. “We expect today’s rate hike will be the first in a series of hikes towards 1.5% and possibly higher.”

The RBNZ delivered the hike at an interim rate review rather than with a quarterly Monetary Policy Statement, meaning it won’t publish new forecasts or hold a press conference.

The central bank was poised to raise rates in August but held off because New Zealand entered a nationwide lockdown on the day of that decision. Most of the country has since exited lockdown, but the outbreak continues to fester in Auckland, prompting the government to extend restrictions there, and has spread to the neighboring Waikato district.

The RBNZ initiated its last tightening cycle in March 2014, delivering four hikes in quick succession, but needed to unwind them a year later when the inflation it was expecting failed to materialize.

This time around, inflation is already in breach of the bank’s 1-3% target band, having accelerated to 3.3% in the second quarter.

‘Price Shocks’

The RBNZ said it expects inflation to increase above 4% in the near term before returning toward the 2% midpoint of its band over the medium term.

“The near-term rise in inflation is accentuated by higher oil prices, rising transport costs and the impact of supply shortfalls,” it said. “These immediate relative price shocks risk leading to more generalized price rises. At this time, measures of core inflation and medium-term inflation expectations remain close to 2%.”

Prior to the latest coronavirus outbreak, New Zealand’s economy was booming.

Gross domestic product surged 2.8% in the second quarter from the first, when it grew 1.4%. The unemployment rate dropped to 4%, matching its pre-pandemic low, and house prices have surged 31% over the past year.

The RBNZ said it is aware that the latest Covid restrictions have badly affected some businesses in Auckland and a range of service industries more broadly, and that there will be longer-term implications for economic activity from the pandemic.

“While economic uncertainty remains elevated due to the prevalent impact of Covid-19, cost pressures are becoming more persistent,” it said. “New Zealand’s public health settings are also evolving as domestic vaccination rates rise. The higher the vaccination rate, the less virus-related disruption there will be to New Zealand’s economic activity over coming years.”

