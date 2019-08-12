The New Zealand Refining Company Limited (NZSE:NZR): What Are The Future Prospects?

After The New Zealand Refining Company Limited's (NZSE:NZR) earnings announcement in December 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, as a 27% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 15%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at NZ$30m, we should see this growing to NZ$38m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Exciting times ahead?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 3 analysts covering NZR is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for NZR, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 29% based on the most recent earnings level of NZ$30m to the final forecast of NZ$73m by 2022. EPS reaches NZ$0.23 in the final year of forecast compared to the current NZ$0.095 EPS today. In 2022, NZR's profit margin will have expanded from 8.2% to 17%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For New Zealand Refining, I've put together three essential factors you should further examine:

