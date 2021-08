Reuters

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday extended a lockdown in Auckland by two weeks, while officials reported the country's first death linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. New Zealand had been largely virus-free for months, barring a small number of cases in February, until an outbreak of the Delta variant imported from Australia prompted Ardern to order a snap nationwide lockdown on Aug. 17. "I know we all feel encouraged that our number is lower than what we've seen in the last few days and I know we're all willing for that trend to remain," Ardern said at a news conference.