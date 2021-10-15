New Zealand reports 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 lockdown remains in place as an outbreak of cases affects New Zealand
·1 min read

(Reuters) - New Zealand reported 65 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, with all in locked-down Auckland, as the country readies for a mass immunisation drive on Saturday when it hopes to administer a record 100,000 vaccine doses.

Auckland, the country's largest city, entered into a lockdown in mid-August to stamp out an outbreak of the Delta variant, with officials looking to end the strict restrictions when full vaccination rates reach 90%.

About 2.6 million New Zealanders have so far been fully vaccinated, or about 62% of the eligible population.

New Zealand, which had stayed largely virus-free for most of the pandemic until a Delta outbreak in mid-August, is now looking to live with COVID-19 through higher inoculations. It reported 71 cases on Thursday, the biggest rise in six weeks.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand reports biggest COVID rise in six weeks

    Some 1.7 million people in Auckland are under strict stay-home orders until Monday (October 18) as officials look to stamp out the highly infectious Delta outbreak, the first major spate of community cases in the country since early in the pandemic.Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the surge in case numbers in Auckland was not unexpected "but they are rising more quickly," and blamed illegal home gatherings for the spike. A total of 71 new local cases were reported in the country, all detected in Auckland, up from 55 a day earlier.About 2.49 million New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated, or about 59% of the eligible population, with officials promising to end lockdowns once 90% are vaccinated. Officials are looking to administer a record 100,000 doses in a single day during a mass immunization drive on Saturday (October 16).

  • Australia's Victoria to end lockdown amid case surge

    COVID-19 infections in Australia's Victoria hit a pandemic record on Thursday, as Melbourne, the state capital, looks to end its lockdown earlier than planned next week.The surge in daily cases comes as the state nears a 70 percent double-dose vaccination rate among adults, a threshold authorities promised would end a months-long lockdown.Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews:"We have, fundamentally, a very important agreement with the Victorian community - you get vaccinated and we will open up, and I do what I say. So, that's why we're going to be opening up."Victoria logged nearly 2,300 cases on Thursday, most in Melbourne - the highest number the country has recorded since the pandemic began.The state also recorded eleven deaths.Meanwhile Sydney continued a downward trend, even after it came out of a more than 100 day lockdown earlier this week.The city's vaccination rate for people 16 and older is expected to surpass 80 percent this weekend.Officials are bracing for a spike in infections in Australia's two largest cities once tough restrictions end, but they hope higher vaccination rates will limit hospitalizations.

  • Melbourne set for COVID lockdown exit despite record cases as vaccinations spike

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Melbourne will exit months of COVID-19 lockdown next week helped by a faster-than-expected vaccine uptake, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday, ahead of schedule even though daily infections hit a record the same day. In the worst day of an outbreak of the Delta variant coronavirus that began in early August, Victoria logged 2,297 new cases on Thursday, up from 1,571 the day before and the highest for any Australian state or territory since the pandemic began. But the surge comes as Victoria also nears the 70% threshold for double-dose vaccination among eligible adults - the level at which authorities have promised to end strict stay-home restrictions.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. vaccine mandates are working, Biden says, but 66 million still don't have shot

    President Joe Biden touted the success of mandates in spurring vaccination against COVID-19 in the United States on Thursday but said more needed to be done to get the 66 million people who are eligible but still unvaccinated to get the shot. Vaccination rates against COVID-19 in the United States have risen https://www.reuters.com/world/us/vaccine-requirements-raised-covid-19-vaccination-rates-by-20-percentage-points-2021-10-13 by more than 20 percentage points after multiple institutions adopted vaccine requirements in recent months, while case numbers and deaths from the virus are down, Biden administration officials said on Wednesday. Biden said in July federal workers needed to be vaccinated or get tested regularly.

  • Ryanair has banned customers who got their money back from credit card companies after they missed non-refundable flights over COVID-19

    Passengers "unlawfully processed chargebacks from their credit card company," said Ryanair, adding that it was clear to customers its flights were non-refundable.

  • The crazy story behind a rickety Boeing 720 parked at an Indian airport for 24 years

    “A normal dad might have an old muscle car he tinkers with on the weekend, but my dad had a Boeing 720.” Twitter user Chris Croy, quoted above, is stuck somewhere midway. In a Twitter thread posted on Oct. 12, Croy, based in St Louis, Missouri, narrated his version of what happened, based on “news reports, public records, or my mom.”

  • EU appeals to shared values to tempt Taiwan's chip firms

    The European Union and Taiwan are democracies with shared values and are natural partners when it comes to semiconductors, a senior EU official said on Thursday, making a pitch for the island's key chip firms to invest in the bloc. Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), has become front and centre of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has shut some auto production lines around the world and whose impact is now being felt in consumer electronics too. While TSMC is building a $12 billion chip fabrication plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, it has given no suggestion of interest in a similar facility in Europe.

  • Pilot in deadly California crash repeatedly warned to climb

    The air traffic controller repeated the warnings to the pilot more than a half-dozen times. Stop drifting, keep on course and a chilling, urgent plea: “Low altitude alert, climb immediately, climb the airplane.” The Cessna 340 nose-dived and clipped a UPS van in Santee after noon Monday as it was preparing to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego.

  • Fourteen U.S. state attorneys general press Facebook on vaccine disinformation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The attorneys general of 14 U.S. states sent a letter to Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg asking if the top disseminators of vaccine disinformation on the platform received special treatment from the company. The line of inquiry was generated after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen used internal documents to disclose that the social media platform has built a system that exempts high-profile users from some or all of its rules. In the letter, which was sent on Wednesday, the 14 Democratic attorneys general said they are "extremely concerned" with recent reports that Facebook maintained lists of members who have received special treatment, and want to know if the "Disinformation Dozen" were part of those lists.

  • Lawmaker Who Couldn't Fly Because She Wouldn't Wear a Mask Now Has COVID

    Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold said on Facebook she was "taking lots of vitamins" in the wake of her positive diagnosis

  • Chemicals used in packaging may play role in 100,000 US deaths a year – study

    Phthalates, also found in consumer goods, may contribute to loss of life among older Americans costing US $40-47bn a year Phthalates are found in common products. In the US, three types have been restricted or banned in toys, but are less restricted in cosmetics and food packaging materials. Photograph: Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images The group of chemicals called phthalates, also known as plasticizers, may contribute to the early deaths of 91,000 to 107,000 older adults in the US each year, acco

  • 1,600 cases of dog food recalled for a problem that might bring ‘serious health issues’

    Recall alert: Read before you feed.

  • Mo. Husband Expecting First Child Suffers 'Serious Brain Injury' After Collapsing in His Home

    Jimmy Killeen has since undergone surgery for a "major brain bleed" and now remains in the ICU "with a poor prognosis," according to a CaringBridge site

  • People Are Sharing Their Most Heartbreaking Medical Bill Stories, And It Just Goes To Prove The US Has A Long Way To Go

    "When you’re already dealing with an illness, you shouldn’t need to worry about a bill, too."View Entire Post ›

  • Second recall of anesthetic for issue that can cause ‘severe morbidity, even death’

    For the second time in just over six weeks, Teligent Pharma recalled Lidocaine HCl Topical Solution 4%, 50ml for super potency.

  • Women face ‘impossible choice’ as menopause forces one in eight to quit their job

    Menopause symptoms have driven one in eight women to quit their job, a survey suggests.

  • If You Ever Feel Weirdly Dizzy After a Workout, Here Are 4 Things That Could Be to Blame

    Have you ever finished a tough workout or an intense set only to feel suddenly lightheaded, faint, or dizzy? It's a fairly common phenomenon, but it can still be unsettling to go from sprints or squat sets to struggling to stay upright.

  • McSurgery: An Indian hospital restoring eyesight to millions

    Black ticks on their foreheads marking the eye to be operated on, dozens of patients in green overalls wait in line, beneficiaries of a pioneering Indian model that is restoring sight to millions.

  • This Surprising Food Could Lower Your Risk for Depression, According to Research

    A study from Penn State just revealed that this veggie could be beneficial for your mental health.

  • American Airlines and Southwest to defy Texas ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as lines harden, while Minnesota becomes latest hot spot

    Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.