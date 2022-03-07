New Zealand will rush through new law to sanction Russia

NICK PERRY
·2 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's government said Monday it plans to rush through a new law that will allow it to impose economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Unlike many countries that have already introduced sanctions, New Zealand's existing laws don't allow it to apply meaningful measures unless they're part of a broader United Nations effort. Because Russia has U.N. Security Council veto power, that has left New Zealand hamstrung.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the new legislation would allow it to target people, companies and assets connected to those in Russia associated with the invasion, including oligarchs. It would allow New Zealand to freeze assets and stop superyachts or planes from arriving.

“A bill of this nature has never been brought before our parliament, but it is essential given Russia’s vetoing of sanctions through the U.N.,” Ardern said.

The bill will be specific only to the Ukraine invasion but could allow New Zealand to impose sanctions on countries seen to be helping Russia, such as Belarus.

Ardern said there was currently only a small amount of Russian money invested in New Zealand but that without the new law, that could quickly change if Russian oligarchs began viewing New Zealand as a backdoor to avoid sanctions elsewhere.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the bill “will send a very clear signal that New Zealand will not be a safe haven for those wishing to move their investments here.”

The Russia Sanctions Bill is scheduled to be heard by lawmakers on Wednesday and could pass as quickly as the same day. Ardern said she's hoping it will be supported by lawmakers across all parties although an unanimous vote wasn't guaranteed.

“While the legislation is broad, it doesn’t mean that someone who is Russian and wealthy will automatically be a target," Mahuta said.

New Zealand has already banned exports to Russia's military and security forces.

It has also banned more than 100 people from traveling to New Zealand in a list that was made public Monday. At the top of the list is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Recommended Stories

  • Live updates: New Zealand considering law to sanction Russia

    New Zealand’s government plans to rush through legislation that will allow it to impose economic sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. New Zealand’s existing laws don’t allow it to impose meaningful sanctions except as part of a broader United Nations effort. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday the new legislation would allow New Zealand to target people, companies and assets associated with the invasion, including Russian oligarchs.

  • Russia announces ceasefire for evacuations

    Russia announced a ceasefire starting Monday morning and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas, a day after hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummeled cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south. As Ukraine officials described a “catastrophic” situation during failed evacuation efforts in Kyiv’s suburbs, officials from both sides also planned a third round of talks Monday. A Russian task force said a ceasefire would start Monday morning, the 12th day of the war, for civilians from the capital Kyiv, the southern port city of Mariupol, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and Sumy.

  • Ukraine conflict: Oil price soars to highest level since 2008

    Consumers are feeling the impact of higher energy costs as fuel prices and household bills jump.

  • Iran's Shamkhani says Tehran is evaluating new components in nuclear talks

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Monday negotiators are evaluating new components that have affected talks in Vienna on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with Western powers. Shamkhani said on Twitter Iran was adapting initiatives to accelerate an agreement. Talks to revive the pact have been mired in uncertainty following Russia's demands for a U.S. guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict would not hurt its trade with Iran.

  • Airbnb emerges as tool for direct donations to Ukrainians

    It's not quite what Airbnb was designed for, but a significant number of people are using the housing rental site as a way to quickly get money in the hands of Ukranian families.How it works: People are booking listings in Ukraine, then letting their hosts know that it was a donation, not a rental. Because Airbnb is waiving fees, all the money can go directly to people in Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The approach lacks some

  • "Military censorship": Police in Russia detain over 4,300 more anti-war protesters

    Police detained over 4,300 demonstrators at protests across Russia on Sunday against the country's Putin-ordered invasion of Ukraine, per OVD-Info, a Russia-based human rights monitoring group.The big picture: Russian authorities have arrested of thousands of protesters since Russia's military launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine Feb. 24, but they have so far failed to stop the anti-war movement in the country.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Ukraine-Russia news- latest: Moscow to reopen humanitarian corridors as Zelensky vows to ‘punish everyone’

    President paid tribute to family of four, reportedly killed by Russian troops while trying to flee

  • Ukrainian military believes Russian forces are gathering resources to 'storm Kyiv'

    Ukrainian military believes Russian forces are gathering resources to 'storm Kyiv'

  • China's trade rose in Jan-Feb, before Russia invaded Ukraine

    China’s exports rose by double digits in January and February before Russia's attack on Ukraine roiled the global economy. Exports grew by 16.3% over a year earlier to $544.7 billion in a sign global demand was recovering before President Vladimir Putin's Feb. 24 invasion, customs data showed Monday. Imports advanced 15.5% to $428.7 billion despite a Chinese economic slowdown that the war threatens to worsen.

  • China's export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's export growth slowed in the January-February period due to the week-long Lunar New Year holiday and though the data beat expectations, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened uncertainty over the outlook for global trade this year. Outbound shipments rose 16.3% in the first two months of the year from the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, beating analyst expectations for a 15.0% rise, but down from 20.9% gain in December.

  • Twitter Bans Over 100 Accounts That Pushed Pro-Russian Hashtag #IStandWithPutin

    Accounts violated Twitter's “platform manipulation and spam policy”

  • Russian tanks stuck in the mud ‘an example of poor planning’ for Ukraine invasion

    The stalled Russian advance to the north of Kyiv is a perfect example of “poor planning and poor execution”, Western officials have said.

  • In New York's 'Little Odessa,' Ukrainians see Russians as neighbors, not enemies

    In just one day, Inga Sokolnikova filled two rooms in her beauty salon in New York City's Brighton Beach with donated diapers, clothes and medical supplies for her native country of Ukraine. The war in Ukraine has shaken Brighton Beach, a neighborhood filled with Cyrillic signage where residents from Russia and a slew of former Soviet Union countries have been living side by side for decades following waves of immigration beginning in the 1970s, earning it the nickname Little Odessa. Russia's invasion of Ukraine less than two weeks ago has stirred complicated emotions, but many Ukrainians here said the community has come together to support them.

  • Utah's Republican governor pledges to veto transgender sports ban

    Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) vowed to veto an amended proposal that passed the state legislature on Friday prohibiting transgender girls from playing on sports teams that correspond with their gender identity, The Associated Press reported. "We care deeply about Utah's female athletes and our LGBTQ+ community," Cox said in a post on Facebook. "To those hurting tonight: It's going to be OK. We're going to help you get through this. Please reach out...

  • Hugh Grant issues blunt response to Nigel Farage after net zero referendum campaign announcement

    Actor didn’t bold back in his reply to former Brexit Party leader

  • NBCUniversal ends content-sharing deal with Hulu: reports

    NBCUniversal has ended its content-sharing deal with Hulu, according to multiple reports, and will shift its next-day streaming lineup to its own service, Peacock.

  • Doug Pederson, Trent Baalke have first major roster decision to make collaboratively

    If the Jaguars decide not to franchise tag Cam Robinson, they could use the No. 1 overall pick to select Alabama left tackle Evan Neal.

  • Florida's renters need relief - Security deposit alternatives can help | Opinion

    Florida's state lawmakers should pass legislation expanding traditional security deposit alternatives to provide relief to renters in an increasingly costly market.

  • Mask mandates and angry parents: Public schools are NC’s latest political combat zone

    Well-organized groups of parents have made school boards their primary target. | Opinion

  • Russia's terminally ill children line up in letter 'Z' stunt to show Kremlin support

    Unexpectedly, perhaps, the letter 'Z' has become a staunchly pro-war and pro-Vladimir Putin symbol in Russia.