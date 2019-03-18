New Zealand shooting is warning for US: Get serious about white supremacist terror threat

Why is there controversy over whether right-wing, racially motivated violent extremism is a growing danger? It is and we need to treat it that way.

The counterterrorism insight from Brenton Tarrant’s horrific actions in New Zealand is not that he is an aberration in right-wing extremism; it’s that he is not. Yes, he used a camera to livestream the atrocity over social media, and it went viral before it was removed. But that was his only innovation. Tarrant is a typical white supremacist regurgitating the ideology’s usual hateful rhetoric and worldview. His so-called manifesto checks every box on the standard list of violent extremist characteristics.

He expressed the superiority of his racial cohort; he characterized all nonwhite people as “other” and “invaders”; he showed moral absolutism, where his side is always righteous and the other is always evil; he made sweeping statements about race and history to paint an apocalyptic picture for his group; and he littered his writing with white supremacist vernacular (code speak).

There’s nothing new about any of that. In fact, it is common to all violent extremists following any ideology, from white supremacy to Muslim identity. He simply acted on the ideas that extremists around the world discuss and embrace daily, particularly in the United States. He killed at least 50 people at two mosques and we need to call this what it is: terrorism.

Botanic Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 17, 2019. More

Read more commentary:

New Zealand massacre proves social media giants don't deserve their power, freedom

After New Zealand attack, I won't watch the news coverage of another mass shooting

Media amplifies shooting suspect's 'manifesto,' giving mass killers a platform

For decades, racially motivated extremists have terrorized the communities they hate. The mass murder in 2015 at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, stands out as an example, as does the ISIS-style car-ramming attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. There was the attack in October at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, and the case of the self-described white nationalist and Coast Guard lieutenant arrested in February for planning a terror attack.

Yet, while these examples reached the national news cycle, there are dozens of attacks (not all of them fatal) by white supremacists that are not widely known, such as the racially motivated attack on an African-American DJ in Lynwood, Washington; the bombing of a mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota by two members of a white nationalist militia; or the regular violence perpetrated by the white supremacist Rise Above Movement.

Extremist violence like this is sometimes difficult to track because domestic terrorism law is simply not prosecuting the reality. There is seldom a mention of “terror” in the prosecutorial charge sheets. Federal prosecutors have the authority to use the term and should, when an act of far-right violence meets the statutory definition. Failing to do so obscures the true scope of the threat.

Violent white supremacy extremism is terrorism

We could certainly learn a lesson from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who unflinchingly labeled the incident a terror attack in her first news conference. The Southern Poverty Law Center found that in 2018, there was a nearly 50 percent increase in the number of white nationalist groups in the United States. Last year, right-wing terrorists killed at least 40 people in the United States and Canada, a massive increase from the 17 who were killed by white supremacists in 2017.

Overall, between 2008 and 2017, right-wing and white supremacist terrorists accounted for 71 percent of fatalities from extremist violence in the United States, according to the Anti-Defamation League.