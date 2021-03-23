New Zealand Takes Aim at Speculators to Prevent Housing Bubble

1 / 2

New Zealand Takes Aim at Speculators to Prevent Housing Bubble

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Brockett
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s government took aim at property speculators with a suite of new measures to tackle runaway house prices and prevent the formation of a “dangerous” bubble.

The government will remove tax incentives for investors to make speculation less lucrative and unlock more land to increase housing supply, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday in Wellington. The moves come as surging house prices keep first-time buyers and people on lower incomes out of the market, raising concerns about growing societal inequality.

“The last thing home owners need right now is a dangerous housing bubble, but a number of indicators point towards that risk,” Ardern told a news conference. “Property investors are now the biggest share of buyers, with the highest amount of purchases on record. Last year, 15,000 people bought homes who already owned five or more.”

New Zealand’s success in battling Covid-19 has seen its economy recover sooner than many others, putting it at the forefront of a global property boom as ultra-loose monetary policies encourage investment in higher-yielding assets. House prices surged 21.5% in the year through February and investors accounted for more than 40% of purchases that month, a record high.

To dissuade speculation, the government will phase out the ability of investors to claim mortgage interest as a tax-deductible expense. It will extend of the period in which profits on the sale of investment property are taxed to 10 years from five.

‘Chilling Effect’

The changes “will significantly reduce the financial incentives to invest in housing” and have “a chilling effect on investor demand,” said Satish Ranchhod, senior economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Auckland. “Today’s announcements indicate significant downside risk for house prices and economic activity more generally.”

The New Zealand dollar fell on the news and bought 71.20 U.S. cents at 1.26 p.m. in Wellington, down from 71.70 cents beforehand. Swap rates and bond yields also declined as traders speculated the central bank will be able to keep interest rates at a record low for longer.

The package is the latest salvo in Ardern’s assault on the booming property market, which is undermining her efforts to reduce inequality. Prices are soaring at double-digit rates around the country, taking the national median to NZ$780,000 ($556,000). In Auckland, the median price has reached NZ$1.1 million, making it the fourth least affordable city in the world, according to Demographia.

Last month, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced changes that he said will require the Reserve Bank to pay more attention to the property market when setting monetary and financial policy. He also asked the RBNZ to consider restrictions on interest-only mortgages and the introduction of debt-to-income ratios for investors. The bank is due to report back in May.

Robertson said today that New Zealand’s housing market has become the least affordable in the OECD and it was “essential the government takes steps to curb rampant speculation.”

Bright Line

He said extending to 10 years the so-called “bright-line” test -- effectively a capital gains tax on investment property sales -- and removing interest deductibility for investors “will dampen speculative demand and tilt the balance towards first home buyers.”

The new bright-line test will apply to properties bought from March 27. The time horizon for new builds will remain at five years to encourage supply.

From Oct. 1, investors won’t be able to deduct mortgage interest as an expense on properties acquired from March 27. For existing property owners, mortgage interest deductibility will be phased out over the coming four years so that it can’t be claimed at all by the 2025-26 tax year. New builds are expected to be exempted from this change.

The government is trying to curb housing demand while also increasing supply, which has been constrained by a raft of factors including planning rules and high construction costs. It said today it will establish a NZ$3.8 billion fund to unlock more land for housing development, and also make first home grants available to more people.

“The housing crisis is a problem decades in the making that will take time to turn around, but these measures will make a difference,” Ardern said. “There is no silver bullet, but combined all of these measures will start to make a difference.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Ignores Climate Pressure, Eyes New Overseas Coal Units

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the last countries in the world to support coal-fired generation overseas is considering financing new capacity in Bangladesh.The Japan International Cooperation Agency said in an email it’s conducting an environmental and social impact assessment for an expansion to the Matarbari power plant. JICA already agreed to finance the first 1.2 gigawatt phase of the project that is scheduled for completion in 2024, but hasn’t decided if it will finance the expansion, which would double the facility’s capacity.“In spite of difficulties, my government decided to do a survey and research on unit 3 and 4,” Naoki Ito, the Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, said Thursday during a webinar hosted by the Centre for Policy Dialogue in Bangladesh, referring to the expansion. Changing climate policies have led the country to scrap dozens of plans for new coal plants, he said.If the expansion moves forward, it may prove awkward for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has pledged to make Japan carbon neutral by 2050. While the country has tightened conditions for participation in overseas coal projects, it has left the door open to new plants if recipient countries commit to long-term decarbonization and support only the highest-efficiency plants.A spokesperson for Suga’s cabinet office referred the matter to an official with the Foreign Ministry, who didn’t immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment late Monday.The Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Tadashi Maeda, said earlier this month that the state-run lender has no immediate plans to finance any new coal-power projects. JBIC in December agreed to provide about $636 million worth of project financing for the Vung Ang 2 plant in central Vietnam.Japan’s commercial banks, including Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., have pledged to phase out coal power financing amid pressure from environmental groups and investors.(Updates with attempts to reach government for comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen, Powell to Face Deficit, Inflation Fears at Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will enter a heatedly partisan arena on Tuesday to kick off two days of congressional hearings assessing the economic policy response to the Covid-19 crisis.Less than two weeks after President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that failed to win a single Republican vote in Congress, the hearings will feature lawmakers positioning over the impact of the package and plans for the next one. Biden’s advisers are preparing a long-term program that could be as much as $3 trillion, though no decisions have been made, people familiar with the talks said Monday.Yellen is expected not only to highlight the improved economic outlook and dramatic expansion in help to households from the bill, but also telegraph the need for more spending -- partly paid for with higher taxes. The administration is now working on a longer-term support program for the economy, and Democrats may use the hearings to advocate inclusion for their preferred measures.GOP members will assail the Democrats for piling on debt for a far-left agenda at a time when an economic rebound was already under way -- risking a spike in inflation. Powell, meantime, will be looking to stay out of the political crossfire, while repeating his pledge to hold off on tightening monetary policy until deep into the recovery.“I suspect there will be lots of questions on the sustainability of deficits and the debt -- and ‘aren’t the deficits and debt big problems that will come back to haunt the United States?’” said Seth Carpenter, chief U.S. economist at UBS Group AG.Yellen’s already made her answer clear, repeatedly saying over the past two months that the U.S. can afford to borrow more with interest rates historically low. Expect her to point out that despite much higher debt, the cost to service those obligations is the same is it was in 2007.Powell’s take has been to set aside addressing debt sustainability for now. He said last month that “the time to prioritize those concerns is when we’re close to full employment, when the taxes are rolling in and we can do it without so much pain.”The duo testify before the House Financial Services Committee at noon Tuesday and the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The appearances are required by the March 2020 Cares Act, which gave the Treasury and Fed hundreds of billions of dollars of firepower to fight the crisis.Questions from lawmakers could range widely. The following are some of the items to expect.Economy Bouncing BackYellen and Powell will repeat their assessments that the U.S. is bouncing back nicely from a devastating shock, thanks to fiscal and monetary policy support, but also flag that it has not fully recovered.“While we’re seeing signs of recovery, we should be clear-eyed about the hole we’re digging out of: The country is still down nearly 10 million jobs from its pre-pandemic peak,” Yellen said in her opening remarks, which were released Monday evening.New Fed projections point to 6.5% GDP growth this year, with unemployment seen falling to 4.5% by year’s end. Still, more than 9 million Americans remain out of work and the Covid-19 virus has not yet been contained.Yellen also gave credit to lawmakers for passing the third massive stimulus bill in a year. “I am confident that people will reach the other side of this pandemic with the foundations of their lives intact,” she said in the prepared remarks.Aid Disbursement UpdateYellen may be asked for fresh numbers on how much money has been delivered so far under Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. Last week, the Treasury reported it had disbursed $242 billion of the $442 billion it expects to send to individuals under the law. Lawmakers will also be keen to hear when aid for state, local, territorial and tribal governments will be released.State Tax CutsYellen may also get pressed by Republicans over whether new relief will limit the ability of state governments to cut taxes. The law doesn’t explicitly bar states from cutting taxes but does prohibit them from using federal aid to offset tax cuts.Asked during a phone briefing Thursday how the Treasury will enforce the law if states shift money within their budgets, department officials said the agency is in the process of crafting rules that will explain how the restrictions work.Inflation Fear and MarketsBoth Yellen and Powell may be asked about inflation fears, with critics saying that ultra stimulative fiscal and monetary policy settings run the risk of a surge in consumer prices. The sharp selloff in longer-dated Treasuries this quarter has only amplified those concerns.Related: Treasuries Bull Market That Began in 1981 Has Finally EndedEach key policy maker has predicted that a jump in prices, especially compared with depressed levels a year ago, will prove temporary. Last week, Powell said he expected a “pop” in inflation measures beginning this month, but said it would be a “one-time sort of bulge in prices.”Interest RatesDemocrats will also be happy to hear Powell repeat the Fed’s commitment to ultra-easy monetary policy. Watch for the Fed chief to repeat that the central bank won’t act on forecasts of inflation, but only on hard data points showing that the economy is back to full employment and there’s sustained achievement of the 2% target for price gains.“The recovery is far from complete, so, at the Fed, we will continue to provide the economy the support that it needs for as long as it takes,” Powell said in testimony prepared for delivery Tuesday.Build Back BetterThe Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers are moving forward on a long-term economic package that could total up to $3 trillion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, though they cautioned that no decision had been made. The program will feature a range of initiatives from infrastructure and combating climate change to increasing subsidies for child and elder care, strengthening workers’ rights and expanding Obamacare.Read More: Biden Team Weighs Next Economic Plan of Up to $3 TrillionDemocratic lawmakers may ask for each policy makers’ thoughts on their favored measures for inclusion. Powell almost certainly will seek to avoid comment, as he did in hearings last month -- a contrast to his repeated calls last year for more fiscal support to fight the impact of the pandemic.“You’ve seen him pivot already,” said Julia Coronado, a former Fed economist and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives. “Last year he was pleading with them” for more spending. “This year he’s saying, ‘I can’t say anything.’”Financial RegulationThe Biden administration has signaled interest in tightening scrutiny of big banks. Separate discussions are already underway at the Treasury about reforming the structure of the market for U.S. Treasuries in order to make it more resilient -- after the episode in March 2020 when trading nearly seized up amid an investor flight to cash, forcing the Fed to inject massive liquidity.“There’ll be a huge conversation about banks and bank regulation,” predicted Carpenter at UBS. “And lawmakers will ask, ‘Is there something broken in markets and why do you have to keep swooping in to save them?’”(Updates with Yellen opening remarks, in 11th and 13th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Edges Lower Near $61 With Near-Term Demand Concerns in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower in Asian trading on concerns about the near-term demand outlook amid the uneven recovery from the pandemic.Futures in New York slipped 0.6% to trade near $61 a barrel after two days of gains. Fuel consumption is facing a setback after some countries in Europe extended or reimposed lockdowns, while in the U.S., New York City’s mayor urged a pause on reopening. In Southeast Asia, demand has hit a plateau and is unlikely to reach pre-virus levels until the end of the year or later.U.S. crude stockpiles, meanwhile, probably expanded by 1.2 million barrels last week, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. If confirmed by government data on Wednesday, it would be a fifth weekly increase, the longest run of gains since May. Industry figures are due later Tuesday.While oil’s sustained advance this year stalled recently, there is confidence in the longer-term outlook as Covid-19 vaccinations are rolled out worldwide and as the U.S. unleashes significant stimulus. OPEC+ members are continuing to put a floor under prices through a series of output cuts, with the group scheduled to meet next week to determine production policy for May.See also: Saudi Arabia Proposes Yemen Peace Plan Amid Oil AttacksThe prompt timespread for Brent was 6 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 67 cents at the start of the month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $56K, Struggles With Flat Activity on Exchanges

    As of March 21, there were fewer than 2.44 million BTC available on exchanges, the lowest amount since August 2018.

  • ‘Altcoin Season’ Leaves Some Bitcoin Alternatives Frozen

    Index data points to a changing of the altcoin guard, as Web 3.0 surges.

  • WeWork discloses $3.2 billion loss in 2020 as it seeks SPAC deal - source

    (Reuters) -WeWork lost $3.2 billion last year, the office-sharing startup disclosed in a presentation shown to prospective investors as part of a pitch for $1 billion in investment and a stock market listing, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The company's losses narrowed from $3.5 billion in 2019 and it plans to go public at a valuation of $9 billion including debt through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a person directly briefed on the presentation that was sent out to existing and potential new investors. A SPAC is a shell company that raises funds in an IPO with the aim of acquiring a private company, which then becomes public as result of the merger.

  • 9 Times Warren Buffett Predicted the Stock Market Accurately

    When Warren Buffett talks, the world listens—and they should. He is, after all, one of the most successful investors of all time and the No. 4 richest person in the world. After earning more...

  • BlackRock: Investment Manager Highlight (BLK)

    Explore an overview of the world's largest investment management firm, BlackRock, and learn about its executives, mutual funds, and ETFs.

  • Shareholders of Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Must Be Delighted With Their 815% Total Return

    Ovintiv Inc. ( TSE:OVV ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last week. But...

  • Florida can’t build higher seawalls forever. State leaders must encourage renewable energy | Opinion

    Florida climate-change models predict rising seas that will put many parts of Miami-Dade County under water in the coming decades, 130 days of dangerous heat every year by 2050 and more devastating hurricanes in the years to come.

  • Here’s more evidence that the next decade for stocks won’t be as good as the last

    Based on a simple regression model built on the historical relationship between stocks, bonds, interest rates, and inflation, investors can expect stocks to perform about 3.3 percentage points better than bonds annually over the coming decade. Currently, for example, the bond market recently signaled that the 10-year Treasury (TY00) will produce an inflation-adjusted loss of 0.7 percentage points annualized over the next decade.

  • Apple Discontinues The 512GB, 1TB SSD iMACs Following Similar Fate Faced By The iMAC Pro

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has discontinued two configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac. The move follows the tech giant discontinuing the iMac Pro. What Happened: The 512 GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the iMac are no longer available for purchase on Apple’s website, leaving the 256GB SSD and the 1TB Fusion Drive versions as the only options now available for customers, according to a report by MacRumors. While the 512GB and 1TB SSD options were unavailable for purchase as of last month, it was not clear then if it was due to a component supply issue or permanent discontinuation of the two options, as per the report. See Also: Apple To Launch New High-End iPad Line With Self-Built Processor In April: Report Why It Matters: Apple’s decision to discontinue the two configurations reinforces speculation that the tech giant plans to replace the 27-inch and 21.5-inch versions of the iMac with an all-new redesigned iMac later this year. Apple introduced the iMac Pro in 2017 but discontinued the product earlier this month following the launch of newer products. The company’s revamped 27-inch iMac is currently the most popular model among professional users, while the Mac Pro is being offered at the high end of the company’s offerings. Apple launched the Mac Pro in 2019. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Apple is now reportedly looking to introduce an all-new range of iMacs that will be powered by next-generation Apple silicon chips, as the tech giant continues to focus on self-reliance for device components and shifts away from using chips made by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). Apple has already launched the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with its proprietary M1 chips. Price Action: Apple shares closed about 0.5% lower on Friday at $119.99. Read Next: Apple CEO Tim Cook To Testify Alongside Epic's Sweeney In 'Fortnite' Trial See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla On Geely's Mind As It Launches A High-End EV Line: ReutersApple Warns App Makers: Don't Even Think About Unauthorized Tracking© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • MindMed Best In Psychedelic Space, Could Still Be In 'Third Inning': Kevin O'Leary

    Jason Raznick, the founder and CEO of Benzinga interviewed Kevin O’Leary on the “Raz Report” last week. Among the topics discussed was O’Leary’s stake in Mind Medicine Inc (OTC: MMEDF). O’Leary on Mind Medicine: O’Leary told Benzinga the psychedelics industry remains attractive with trials for treating mental health problems. With no new treatment options in years, the opportunity for the industry looks promising. O’Leary said there is a “massive, massive problem” that a company like Mind Medicine can help tackle. The CEO of Mind Medicine approached O’Leary when looking for early-round investors to put capital to work. “We became major investors,” O’Leary told Benzinga. Mind Medicine has hit every milestone the CEO told O’Leary it would hit, he said. The company is working on FDA approval in the future and could also be uplisted to a major exchange like the Nasdaq. “I see no reason why Nasdaq wouldn’t be interested in this sector,” O’Leary said, adding that he thinks the Nasdaq maintains an entrepreneurial spirit. O’Leary told Benzinga he believes Mind Medicine is still “in its third inning.” Related Link: Why Kevin O’Leary Is Bullish On Peloton And Zoom Investing in Psychedelics: O’Leary offered up advice for investors looking for exposure to the psychedelics industry. “The outcomes are unknown, highly speculative,” O’Leary said on the psychedelics space. O’Leary said investors should consider diversifying their risk and finding companies that are doing multiple trials, like Mind Medicine. Investing in companies in the space that have only one trial risk potentially becoming worthless if the treatment is not approved. “No. 1 for me is MindMed," O’Leary said. Price Target: Shares of Mind Medicine were up 2% to $2.79 on Friday. Shares are up around 1200% in the last 52 weeks. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood, Ark Funds Lay Out New ,000 Price Target For Tesla Shares: What Investors Should KnowWhy Kevin O'Leary Is Bullish On Peloton And Zoom© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Powell says economy recovering but Fed support still needed

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has progressed more quickly than expected, but the central bank does not intend to let up in its support efforts. In congressional testimony released Monday, Powell said that even though the recovery appears to be strengthening, there are still many pockets of weakness in the U.S. economy. “The sectors of the economy most adversely affected by the resurgence of the virus and by greater social distancing remain weak,” he said in his remarks prepared for an oversight hearing of the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday.

  • Asian Stocks Climb as Treasury Yields Hold Decline: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed U.S. peers higher as bond yields maintained Monday’s decline ahead of a series of closely watched Treasury auctions.Opening gains for equity indexes in Japan and Australia buoyed the MSCI Asia Pacific gauge. U.S. futures were steady after rallying technology shares drove the Nasdaq 100 up 1.7%, and the S&P 500 Index also gained. Small-cap shares underperformed.The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield eased from its highest in about 14 months, stirring hopes of improved demand in the lead-up to a heavy round of sales. This week’s offerings include a seven-year note, a maturity that fared poorly in last month’s auction, sending benchmark yields sharply higher. Oil prices slipped and the dollar was steady.Elsewhere, Turkey’s markets tumbled after the central bank governor was ousted. New Zealand’s dollar fell against major currencies after the government took steps to rein in surging property prices by removing tax incentives for investors.The stabilization in bond yields provided some relief for investors amid fears that a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. The U.S. economy seems to be gathering steam, though it is still far from fully recovering from the damage wrought by the pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in prepared Congressional testimony.“The rotation we see day-to-day at the moment is driven by that volatility in Treasury yields -- when yields go up we see tech sell off and a rotation into value,” said Isaac Poole, global chief investment officer for Oreana Portfolio Advisory Services. “That is fairly normal in early cycle, in the uncertainty around monetary policy.”Poole told Bloomberg TV he sees long dated yields breaching 2% this year, and value stocks benefiting.These are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.On Friday, February U.S. personal income and spending data arrives.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 0.7% Monday.Nasdaq 100 futures were steady after a 1.7% gain Monday.Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.4%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.3%.South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.2%.CurrenciesThe yen was steady at 108.82 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was steady at $1.1935.The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to 77.37 U.S. cents.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about one basis point to 1.68%.CommoditiesGold was steady at $1,739 an ounce.West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $61.19 a barrel.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Inflation Risks Mount Along With Debt Concern, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation risks are mounting in the U.S. after unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus, according to economists who are also growing increasingly concerned about a corresponding surge in government debt.More than 60% of respondents polled by the National Association for Business Economics say inflation is a greater risk now than it has been in the past two decades, according to a survey conducted Feb. 22-March 5.At the same time, nearly 90% say they are concerned about the trajectory of public debt.Earlier this month lawmakers effectively added to the U.S. budget deficit when they enacted a new $1.9 trillion economic stimulus measure. While parts of the economy continue to improve amid accelerating vaccinations and as states ease pandemic-era business restrictions, high unemployment persists and the Federal Reserve has kept benchmark interest rates low.Some 41% find the current fiscal policy is “about right,” up from the 37% who thought this in the August 2020 survey. Thirty-four percent indicated fiscal policy was too stimulative, double the share that said so in the previous survey. All responses in the latest survey were submitted before the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law.Almost two-thirds of respondents believe structural changes are needed to address the deficit, with more than one-third support less spending or increasing taxes, the survey found.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Most Expensive Suburbs in Every State

    The best suburbs in America have a combination of appealing characteristics: nice homes, low crime rates and great amenities. Of course, these desirable features come with a price tag — in some...

  • Democrat lawmaker leaks ‘terrible’ photos taken inside border camp

    Democrat says border patrol stations are ‘terrible conditions for the children

  • U.S. trade chief Tai talks WTO, China, climate in first calls with counterparts

    New U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged to rebuild alliances and actively engage on international trade on Monday in her first calls as the top U.S. trade negotiator with key partners and the World Trade Organization. Starting her first full week on the job, Tai told WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala that the Biden administration was committed to ensuring widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines, which the new WTO chief has made a priority. "The two exchanged views on the future of trade and their shared commitment to economic empowerment through a worker-centered trade policy," USTR said in a statement, adding that they also discussed reform of the organization and its upcoming 12th Ministerial Meeting.

  • Trump leaves Pence off list of ‘very good’ Republicans for 2024

    Mr Trump said, ‘I think Josh Hawley has shown some real courage in going after big tech ... Somebody that’s been really terrific is Ted Cruz’