New Zealand, U.S. reiterate concern over China-Solomon Islands security deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday raised concerns about a security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands, the White House said.

"The United States and New Zealand share a concern that the establishment of a persistent military presence in the Pacific by a state that does not share our values or security interests would fundamentally alter the strategic balance of the region and pose national-security concerns to both our countries," the White House said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)