New Zealand's Ardern leaves legacy of kindness, disappointments

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern addresses the media after a debate in Auckland
Praveen Menon
·4 min read

By Praveen Menon

(Reuters) - Jacinda Ardern has put tiny New Zealand on the map in her five years as prime minister, becoming a global icon for left-leaning politics and women in leadership, even as she struggled at home with the economy and COVID-19 restrictions.

The 41-year-old - who gained attention for bringing her baby to a United Nations meeting and wearing a hijab after a massacre targeting Muslims - announced in similarly dramatic fashion on Thursday that she will step down in less than three weeks, saying she had "no more in the tank".

"Be strong, be kind," New Zealand's youngest prime minister in more than a century repeated through her eventful tenure, but her empathetic leadership and crisis management skills often masked her government's shortcomings.

Considered personable and engaging, Ardern turned speaking from the heart and smiling through adversity into a winning formula for surging to power in 2017 and returning with a blowout win in 2020 that ushered in New Zealand's first purely left-leaning government in decades.

Her leadership was marked by unprecedented events for the island nation of 5 million: the 2019 massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch by a white supremacist and the eruption of the White Island volcano, and, the next year, the pandemic.

"I hope I leave New Zealanders with a belief that you can be kind but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focussed," Ardern said in an emotional resignation announcement. "And that you can be your own kind of leader - one who knows when it’s time to go."

PROBLEMS MOUNT, RATINGS FALL

Ardern received worldwide praise for her response to the Christchurch attacks, which she labelled terrorism. Wearing a headscarf, she met the Muslim community, telling them New Zealand was "united in grief".

She delivered a ban on semiautomatic firearms and other gun curbs within weeks of the massacre, a stark contrast to the United States, where lawmakers and activists have struggled to address gun violence despite regular mass shootings.

Launching a global campaign to end online hate, she has often herself been a target of right-wing extremists online.

Ardern made global headlines in 2020, presiding over New Zealand's most diverse parliament, with more than half the members women and the highest number of indigenous Maori lawmakers.

When COVID arrived, she was among the first leaders to close borders and pursue a zero-tolerance strategy that kept New Zealanders safe from the virus, holding death rates far below those of other advanced nations.

But not everyone was happy with her "go hard, go early" approach, which included a nationwide lockdown over a single infection.

While Ardern's popularity rose internationally, at home she has faced growing political headwinds, struggling to prove that her leadership extended beyond crisis management and kindness.

Her ratings have dropped in recent months on a worsening housing crisis, rising living costs and mortgage rates, and growing concerns about crime. She remains, however, more popular that her rivals.

Despite her promises of transformational leadership, Ardern's affordable housing programmes have been set back by blunders. Even on climate change, which Ardern called "my generation's nuclear-free moment", progress has been incremental.

REFRESHING

Ardern burst onto the global scene in 2017 when she became the world's youngest female head of government at the age of 37.

Riding a wave of "Jacinda-mania," she campaigned passionately for women's rights and an end to child poverty and economic inequality in the country.

Raised a Mormon by her mother and police officer father, Ardern left the church over its stance on LGBTQ people in the early 2000s and has since described herself as agnostic.

Hours after being appointed Labour Party leader, she was asked whether she planned to have children. Ardern said it was "totally unacceptable in 2017 to say that women should have to answer that question in the workplace".

Eight months after becoming premier, she had a baby daughter, becoming only the second elected leader to give birth while in office, after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto. Less than three months later, Ardern brought the baby, Neve Te Aroha, to the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Many took her pregnancy and prime minister's maternity leave as symbolising progress for women leaders, part of a wave of progressive female leaders including Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Meeting with Marin in Wellington in November, Ardern shot back at a question whether the two were meeting only because of they were young and female.

“I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age,” Ardern said, in reference to the former U.S. president and New Zealand prime minister. "Because two women meet, it’s not simply because of their gender."

(Reporting by Praveen Menon in Sydney; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand PM announces resignation

    STORY: "This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term - because that is what this year requires," a visibly emotional Ardern said during the statement. "I have not been able to do that."Ardern's term will conclude no later than Feb. 7.Ardern said she believed the New Zealand Labour Party would win the upcoming election and added that a vote to elect the next Labour leader would be held on Sunday.New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, who also serves as finance minister, said in a statement he would not seek to stand as the next Labour leader.

  • New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock Resignation

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she is stepping down in a shock resignation ahead of a general election later this year.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleStock Mood Turns Ugly as Slowdown Fears Surface: Markets WrapArdern, 42, who became the

  • Lawmakers hear proposed bill that challenges key Montana abortion ruling

    Lawmakers hear proposed bill that challenges key Montana abortion ruling

  • Lawmakers hear proposed bill that seeks to challenge key Montana abortion ruling

    Montana lawmakers heard extensive testimony Tuesday on a bill that would challenge a state Supreme Court ruling that established a right to abortion in Montana.

  • Aussie falters on soft jobs data, kiwi calm after Ardern resignation

    The Australian dollar reversed a recent rally on Thursday, as rising fears of a U.S. recession and soft local jobs data knocked the risk-sensitive currency, while the kiwi was little moved by the resignation of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. It has support at $0.6360 and did not react much to news that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will step down next month. The Fed is widely expected to slow its rate hike in February to 25 basis points as inflation eases, after downshifting the size of increases just in December.

  • GOP campaign staffer sues CPAC head Matt Schlapp over sexual assault allegation, defamation

    GOP campaign staffer sues CPAC head Matt Schlapp over sexual assault allegation, defamation

  • Nobel laureate Ressa cleared in Philippine tax case, cheers win for justice

    Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges on Wednesday, in a ruling that media watchdogs and human rights groups described as a win for press freedom and rule of law. Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside a Russian journalist in 2021, is head of Rappler, which earned a reputation for its in-depth reporting and tough scrutiny of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly war on drugs.

  • Maria Ressa: Truth and justice won today, says Nobel laureate

    The Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist speaks to the BBC after being cleared of tax evasion.

  • Walker campaign staffer lawsuit says GOP activist groped him

    A staffer who worked for Herschel Walker’s Republican Senate campaign filed a lawsuit against prominent conservative activist Matt Schlapp on Tuesday, accusing Schlapp of groping him during a car ride in Georgia before last year’s midterm election. Schlapp denies the allegation, and his lawyer says they are considering a countersuit. The staffer’s battery and defamation lawsuit was filed in Alexandria Circuit Court in Virginia, where Schlapp lives, and seeks more than $9 million in damages.

  • Ukraine, world reaction to fatal helicopter crash

    Ukraine’s interior minister and about a dozen other people died in a helicopter crash outside Kyiv.

  • Actors Anika Noni Rose And Jason Dirden Reveal They've Been Married For 3 Months

    Anika Noni Rose tied the knot!

  • Anika Noni Rose is married

    Anika Noni Rose and fellow actor Jason Dirden tied the knot in Los Angeles last year, and now the former […] The post Anika Noni Rose is married appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Biden stays quiet on new classified documents found at his Delaware home

    Meanwhile, the White House is accusing Republicans of hypocrisy for their demands for an investigation into the handling of the classified documents.

  • Investigators recovering body believed to be missing Collin County woman

    The body was discovered in Grand Prairie, according to police. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is working on recovering the body.

  • JLo’s Shotgun Wedding Co-Star Josh Duhamel Gets The Appeal Of Her Husband Ben Affleck

    Shotgun Wedding's Josh Duhamel says he totally gets the appeal of co-star Jennifer Lopez's husband Ben Affleck.

  • The Nasdaq Will Likely Soar in 2023 -- 2 Tech Stocks to Buy If It Does

    Trends around past bull markets suggest the Nasdaq will do well in the coming year. It won't be alone.

  • 'Victim of a brutal crime': Family disputes Mexican authorities' account of O.C. public defender's death

    Elliot Blair's family disputes the Mexican authorities' labeling his death in Rosarito as an 'unfortunate accident' and will conduct own investigation.

  • Attorneys: Jamaica's Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account

    Lawyers for Usain Bolt, one of the world’s greatest sprinters, said Wednesday that more than $12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica that authorities are investigating. Attorney Linton P. Gordon provided The Associated Press with a copy of a letter sent to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding that the money be returned. Gordon said Bolt’s account once had $12.8 million but now reflects a balance of only $12,000.

  • Britney Spears Makes Rare Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake

    Britney Spears recently reflected on a memory with ex Justin Timberlake in a since-deleted social media post. See what the pop star had to say about the throwback photo.

  • Montana lawmaker seeks to overturn abortion ruling

    The Montana legislature is considering a proposal that would interpret the state’s constitutional right to privacy to mean that it does not protect the right to an abortion, a move that would echo others in several states to severely restrict or ban abortion. Sen. Keith Regier, the proposal's sponsor, argued during a committee hearing Tuesday that the phrase “individual privacy” in the state Constitution should also refer to unborn babies that are individuals who have rights that should not be infringed upon. State efforts to regulate abortion became more urgent after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June — in the Dobbs v. Jackson case — to leave abortion rights up to the states.