New Zealand's Ardern signals mandates will ease after Omicron peaks

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are eased in Auckland
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jacinda Ardern
    Jacinda Ardern
    40th Prime Minister of New Zealand

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand will lift COVID-19 vaccine mandates and social distancing measures after the Omicron peak has passed, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, as protesters occupying the parliament grounds again clashed with police.

Inspired by truckers' demonstrations in Canada, thousands of protesters have blocked streets near the parliament in the capital Wellington for two weeks with trucks, cars and motorcycles, piling pressure on the government to scrap vaccine mandates.

Ardern refused to set a hard date, but said there would be a narrowing of vaccine requirements after Omicron reaches a peak, which is expected in mid to late March.

"We all want to go back to the way life was. And we will, I suspect sooner than you think," Ardern said at a weekly news conference.

"But when that happens, it will be because easing restrictions won't compromise the lives of thousands of people – not because you demanded it," she said, addressing protestors.

The demonstrations began as a stand against the vaccine mandates but have since spread to become a wider movement against Ardern and her government.

On Monday, eight people were arrested for disorderly behaviour and obstruction, with human waste thrown over some police officers.

New Zealand has reported about 16,000 cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths since the pandemic began, relatively low by global standards, but an Omicron-fuelled outbreak has pushed the current seven-day average of new infections to more than 1,600 cases daily.

About 94% of eligible people are vaccinated, with shots mandatory for some staff in front-line jobs.

The parliament stand off is testing Ardern, who garnered plaudits for keeping the country virtually virus-free over the last two years but is facing criticism for continuing strict restrictions and delaying border reopening plans.

"What we are seeing outside parliament, and the reaction to it, is the culmination of underlying issues that have been rumbling along in our communities for some time," main opposition National Party leader Christopher Luxon said on Monday, calling for vaccine mandates to be phased out and borders reopened.

"It's driven by Covid and vaccine mandates, yes, but the frustrations shared by many Kiwis are also driven by a Government that seems to be stalling," he said.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colerain Twp child

    Colerain Twp child

  • Canadian police take control of Parliament street to end protests

    Police on Saturday pushed back protesters in Ottawa, including seizing control of trucks, in an effort to clear anti-vaccine mandate protestors from the capital, AP reports.Driving the news: Authorities took control of the street in front of Parliament after protesters began blocking Ottawa's downtown last month in opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"We told you to leave. We gave you time

  • Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

    Italy reported 42,081 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, down from 50,534 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths reported fell to 141 from 252. Some 372,776 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, well below the previous day's figure of 492,045, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 152,989 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.

  • Canadian 'freedom convoy' protesters clash with police in Ottawa; over 100 arrested

    Ottawa police on Friday announced the arrests of more than 100 protesters participating in demonstrations against COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates in Canada that have been ongoing for weeks.

  • UK says Putin's commitments to Macron are a welcome sign on Ukraine

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitments to French President Emmanuel Macron were a welcome sign that the Kremlin chief may be still willing to engage in a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis. Johnson spoke to Macron after Macron held a call with Putin. "The Prime Minister noted that President Putin's commitments to President Macron were a welcome sign that he might still be willing to engage in finding a diplomatic solution," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

  • Police: Mother abandoned boy found wandering in Colerain

    Police: Mother abandoned boy found wandering in Colerain

  • Find out where Tuesday's IHSAA boys' high school basketball matchups are being played

    County battle and a 1A-4A matchup highlight schedule

  • Australia welcomes back tourists with toy koalas, Tim Tams

    International tourists and business travelers began arriving in Australia with few restrictions on Monday, bringing together families in tearful reunions after separations of two years or longer forced by some of the most draconian pandemic measures of any democracy in the world. Australia closed its borders to tourists in March 2020 in a bid to reduce the local spread of COVID-19, but on Monday removed its final travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers. Tearful British tourist Sue Witton hugged her adult son Simon Witton when he greeted her at Melbourne’s airport.

  • Meta and TikTok Respond to Tarot and Astrology Content Ban Rumors

    TikTok, Instagram and Facebook have responded to the allegations regarding tarot- and...

  • Exclusive-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, appears set to launch in Apple's App Store on Monday, according to posts from an executive on a test version viewed by Reuters, potentially marking the return of the former president to social media on the U.S. Presidents Day holiday. In a series of posts late on Friday, a verified account for the network's chief product officer, listed as Billy B., answered questions on the app from people invited to use it during its test phase. "We're currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday Feb. 21," the executive responded.

  • Now Trump Says His Accounting Firm Was 'Broken' By 'Radical Leftist' Racists

    That's not what the accounting firm says.

  • Finland's president sees changes in Putin: 'It was a different kind of behavior'

    He said his nation might consider joining NATO if it felt threatened.

  • Twitter Users Spit Trump 'Truths' After News About His Imminent App Launch

    Trump's social media platform, "Truth Social," is reportedly set to roll out on Apple's App Store this week.

  • A Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use

    Alisa, a 38-year-old Ukrainian with an office job in the capital, had always enjoyed sport shooting and joined a local territorial defence unit more than a year ago to acquire combat skills. Now she is worried she might have to use those skills in a real war with Russia. "I realise he can be hurt because of silliness of the neighbouring country, not a brother country anymore," said Alisa, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

  • GOP Senate candidate JD Vance said he doesn't 'really care what happens to Ukraine'

    "I do care about the fact that in my community right now the leading cause of death among 18-45-year-olds is Mexican fentanyl," Vance said.

  • John Bolton: Putin has 'incentive' to drag out Ukraine crisis

    Former national security adviser John Bolton said Russian President Vladimir Putin could be dragging out the Ukraine crisis in a campaign of "classic brinkmanship" and warned the European leader could win control of the country without sparking a large-scale conflict or invasion.

  • Guest Opinion: Russians rightly unsettled by NATO's eastward creep

    I'm not saying Putin is a nice guy. But I’d like to know how Americans would respond if Russia signed a military alliance with Canada and Mexico.

  • U.S. has intel that Russian commanders have orders to proceed with invasion

    The intelligence indicates that commanders on the ground making specific plans for how they would maneuver in their sector of the battlefield.

  • Letters and feedback: Feb. 19, 2022

    Readers share their views in letters to the editor

  • Latest satellite images show shift in Russian military activity near Ukraine

    New satellite images by Maxar Technologies collected over the weekend show an apparent shift in Russia's military deployment around Ukraine as officials continue to warn about an impending invasion, according to The New York Times. Some smaller deployments are now visible with several units shown to be on training grounds or outside of bases.Most of the locations are in Russia's Belgorod area, which is 25 miles from Ukraine's boarder in western...