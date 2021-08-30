New Zealand's Auckland stays in lockdown, officials report Pfizer-linked death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday extended a lockdown in Auckland by two weeks, while officials reported the country's first death linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

New Zealand had been largely virus-free for months, barring a small number of cases in February, until an outbreak of the Delta variant imported from Australia prompted Ardern to order a snap nationwide lockdown on Aug. 17.

Infections in the outbreak have reached 562 but the number of daily new cases dropped to 53 on Monday, the lowest over the past five days.

"I know we all feel encouraged that our number is lower than what we've seen in the last few days and I know we're all willing for that trend to remain," Ardern said at a news conference. "The job is not yet done and we do need to keep going."

Around 1.7 million Aucklanders will remain in strict level 4 lockdown for another two weeks, while restrictions for the remainder of the country will be eased slightly to a level 3.

Ardern's tough and swift lockdowns, along with closing the international border from March 2020, were credited with reining in COVID-19 in the country.

However, the government now faces questions over a delayed vaccine rollout, as well as rising costs in a country heavily reliant on an immigrant workforce.

Around 21% of the population of 5.1 million people have been fully vaccinated, the slowest pace among the wealthy nations of the OECD grouping.

VACCINE DEATH

The health ministry on Monday announced a woman had died due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can limit the organ's ability to pump blood and can cause changes in heartbeat rhythms.

The health ministry did not provide the woman's age. Pfizer in New Zealand did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the risk of myocarditis after the vaccine was a lot lower than risk of myocarditis after being infected with COVID-19.

"And that's part of the reason we've been very open about this case," Bloomfield said.

"It's of great interest internationally as well because it's one of the few cases where we've got the full range of evidence around the side effects and then been able to explain this death."

New Zealand has provisionally approved use of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines, but only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for rollout to the public.

Ardern said the country has 840,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine remaining and it continues to receive 350,000 doses each week.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    New Zealand on Monday reported what authorities said was the country's first recorded death linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The information was released by the health ministry following a review by an independent COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring board of the death of a woman after receiving the vaccine. The board considered that the woman's death was due to myocarditis, which is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the statement said.

  • Australian state warns COVID-19 hospitalisations to peak in October

    Australia's most populous state New South Wales, the epicentre of its current COVID-19 outbreak, will hit a peak in intensive care hospitalisations in October as cases accumulate, amid reporting of a record daily rise in new infections on Monday. Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state was preparing for additional hospitalisations as infections pile up, before increased vaccination coverage start to ease the pressure. "We anticipate that the worst month, the worst time for our intensive care unit will be in October," Berejiklian said in the state capital Sydney.

  • Al Roker Jokes With Fans Worried He’s Too Old to Report From Hurricane Ida: ‘Screw You!’ (Video)

    Meteorologist Al Roker is doing what he does best as Hurricane Ida makes landfall – he’s reporting from the ground. But as the 140-mph winds blow and the Gulf of Mexico surges, his fans are concerned about his safety. To those people, he has a message of assurance that he’s perfectly capable of handling himself. As Roker reported live from Louisiana on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, he was slammed by huge waves, struggling to hear host Chuck Todd and to just remain standing. Within minutes, fa

  • Japan PM Suga's ratings hit record lows as party leader race looms

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hit record lows, polls for two major newspapers showed on Monday, turning up the heat on the unpopular premier less than a month before he faces a challenge as leader of the ruling party. Suga failed to capitalise on delivering the Olympics for the nation stricken by COVID-19, as a fresh wave of infections has forced the government to declare a fourth state of emergency in most of the country amid a sluggish vaccination rollout. The Mainichi newspaper poll showed public support for Suga slid below 30% for the first time, to a dismal 26%.

  • California's Caldor fire moves closer to more heavily populated areas

    The fire has been active for 14 days and has spread across 168,387 acres, the department added, saying it has caused evacuation orders in multiple counties. California, which typically has experienced its peak fire season in late summer and fall, is already on pace to see more of its landscape go up in flames this year than last, the worst year on record.

  • Researchers, cybersecurity agency urge action by Microsoft cloud database users

    Researchers who discovered a massive flaw in the main databases stored in Microsoft Corp's Azure cloud platform on Saturday urged all users to change their digital access keys, not just the 3,300 it notified this week. As first reported by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-microsoft-warns-thousands-cloud-customers-exposed-databases-emails-2021-08-26, researchers at a cloud security company called Wiz discovered this month they could have gained access to the primary digital keys for most users of the Cosmos DB database system, allowing them to steal, change or delete millions of records. Alerted by Wiz, Microsoft rapidly fixed the configuration mistake that would have made it easy for any Cosmos user to get into other customers' databases, then notified some users Thursday to change their keys.

  • NFL Top 100: Where Bucs' Tom Brady ranks among best players

    Tom Brady jumped several spots in the 2021 version of the NFL Top 100 rankings. But did NFL players give the Buccaneers quarterback his fair due?

  • "We did our best" on Kabul evacuation, NATO representative says

    Staff involved in efforts to evacuate as many people from Kabul as possible after the Taliban seized power did their best in extremely difficult conditions, NATO's senior civilian representative to Afghanistan said on Saturday. "We have a clean conscience ... because with what we had, we did our best under the circumstances," Italian diplomat Stefano Pontecorvo told reporters on arriving in Rome. Pontecorvo, who left Afghanistan on Friday when the last Italian flight departed, said those involved in the evacuation crossed the line between possible and impossible to get everybody they could out of the country.

  • Robert F. Kennedy's assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

    The man convicted of shooting and killing Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 may be one step closer to being released from prison. Sirhan Sirhan, who has served 53 years of a life sentence, was granted parole on Friday. It's now up to California Governor Gavin Newsom, or whoever succeeds him, to uphold or reject the parole board's decision. Michelle Miller reports.

  • Raiders DT Gerald McCoy shines vs. 49ers in first game since 2019

    Raiders DT Gerald McCoy shines vs. 49ers in first game since 2019

  • The Miami Dolphins place a former Wisconsin LB on season-ending injured reserve

    The Miami Dolphins place a former Wisconsin LB on season-ending injured reserve

  • Protest on wheels in Thai capital seeks government's ouster

    A long line of cars, trucks and motorbikes wended its way Sunday through the Thai capital Bangkok in a mobile protest against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. The protesters on wheels hope their nonviolent action, dubbed a “car mob,” can help force the ouster of Prayuth, whom they accuse of botching the campaign against the coronavirus. “There is only one message from this car mob, which is ‘Prayuth get out!‘” Sombat Boonngamanong, a veteran social activist who helped originate such protests in July, said ahead of the protest.

  • New Orleans Plunged Into Darkness After Hurricane Ida Destroys Transmission Lines

    New Orleans was plunged into darkness after Hurricane Ida took out the city’s transmission lines on August 29.Describing Ida as having “catastrophic intensity”, Energy company Entergy said “all eight transmission lines that deliver power into the New Orleans area are currently out of service.”“We have provided back-up generation to the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board,” they said. “Power will not be restored this evening, but we will continue work to remedy.”This footage by Joel Franco shows an emergency vehicle driving through powerful winds and heavy rain in downtown New Orleans, its flashing lights illuminating the dark streets.The hurricane first made landfall at Port Fourchon at around midday before making a second landfall near Galliano at 2 pm. The storm was carrying winds of up 145 mph, or 235 km/h, according to the National Hurricane Center. Credit: Joel Franco via Storyful

  • New Zealand brace for Bangladesh spin onslaught in T20 series

    Bangladesh will be looking for a famous new scalp when they take on a weakened New Zealand side in a Twenty20 series starting on Wednesday.

  • As Maryland records COVID vaccination milestone, elevated infection count continues

    Maryland health officials on Saturday reported more than 7.5 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered statewide, a milestone that comes as the state continues to see elevated COVID-19 infections. The state recorded 1,368 new coronavirus cases, the fourth consecutive day with at least 1,000 infections, according to health department data. Since Thursday, Maryland has averaged more ...

  • Recall of 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto meats linked to a salmonella outbreak

    About 862,000 pounds of antipasto meats have been recalled after several people sickened in a salmonella outbreak said they ate or bought the product before becoming ill.

  • Gold prices scale near 4-week high on Powell's dovish tone

    Gold prices rose to a near four-week high on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell stopped short of providing any clear guidance on a stimulus tapering timeline and boosted hopes that interest rates may remain lower for longer. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,817. "The market is starting to readjust expectations for U.S. rate hikes after Powell's speech on Friday, which was the green light for gold to move higher," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Ida downs New Orleans power on deadly path through Louisiana

    Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that was still unfolding and promised more destruction. Forecasters warned of damaging winds, heavy rainfall that could cause flash floods and life-threatening storm surge as Ida continued its rampage Monday through southeastern Louisiana and then moved into Mississippi. It made landfall on the same day 16 years earlier that Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi, and its 150-mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Katalin Kariko, the Hungarian-born scientist who laid the groundwork for the mRNA vaccines fighting COVID-19, has been recognised in her homeland in the form of a huge mural in central Budapest. * Italy reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 54 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,959 from 6,860, the health ministry said. * Australia's most populous state New South Wales will hit a peak in intensive care hospitalisations in October as cases accumulate, amid reporting of a record daily rise in new infections on Monday.

  • Christy Carlson Romano Debunks Her $3 Million Net Worth, Explains 'How I Blew All My Disney Money'

    "I am not a millionaire in any way, shape, or form," Romano said in a new video, explaining how she blew her "Disney money" before eventually reclaiming control of her finances