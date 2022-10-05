New Zealand's central bank lifts rates to 7-year high in hawkish rush

FILE PHOTO: Two people walk towards the entrance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in the New Zealand capital city of Wellington
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) -New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday lifted interest rates to a seven-year high and promised more pain to come as it struggles to cool red-hot inflation in an over-stretched economy.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) policy committee raised its official cash rate by 50 basis points to 3.5%, the fifth such outsized move and the eighth hike in 12 months.

The committee even debated whether to hike by 75 basis points given intense price pressures in the economy, but decided on a half-point move.

"The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and contribute to maximum sustainable employment," said RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr in a statement.

"Core consumer price inflation is too high and labour resources are scarce."

The hawkish commentary contrasted with a dovish turn by the Reserve Bank of Australia which downshifted to a quarter-point hike at its policy meeting on Tuesday.

Investors reacted by pushing the kiwi dollar up 0.9% to $0.5782 , while two-year swap rates rose 6 basis points to 4.51%. Rates had fallen 25 basis points on Tuesday in the largest daily dive since 2001.

Markets were pricing in a better than 60% chance the RBNZ would hike by another 50 basis points at its next meeting in November, and see rates peaking at 4.5% by May.

PUNCHY

"The statement was punchy and hawkish, and highlighted the need to demand-destruct inflation back to target," said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.

"More rate rises are required for mandates to be met," he added. "We continue to forecast a peak in this cycle of 4.0%. Although the risk is clearly tilted towards even more policy tightening to 4.5%."

Kerr warned that mortgage payments had yet to catch up with the cash rate and would put a heavy burden on household spending in coming months.

Minutes of the RBNZ meeting showed the committee was aware of lags in monetary policy transmission and a slow pass-through to retail interest rates, which argued against a hike of 75 basis points.

Inflation was already at a 30-year high of 7.3% in the second quarter and is set to rise further, while unemployment was near historic lows at 3.3%.

The island nation of 5 million is desperately short of workers with migration flows yet to recover after a long pandemic shutdown.

An influential survey of business conditions out this week showed firms were downbeat on the outlook with capacity constraints the main headache.

Rising costs were reported by 74% of respondents, while 43% cited finding labour as the major drag on their business.

"The signals on capacity and inflation pressures are most important for the RBNZ right now," said Miles Workman, a senior economist at ANZ. "Capacity constraints easing at a snail's pace isn't enough to get core inflation back to an acceptable level in an appropriate time frame."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • FOREX-Dollar slides as U.S. yields ease; euro, sterling jump

    The dollar slid against most major currencies on Tuesday as the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury fell after Australia's central bank surprised investors with a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike, with the euro climbing more than 1%. The Australian dollar was down 0.2% at $0.6503, dragged down after the move by the Reserve Bank of Australia, which said rates had increased substantially in a short period. A calmer British government bond market was a relief for the pound after recent government-inspired turmoil.

  • Australia's central bank slows pace of rate hikes in surprise move

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank on Tuesday surprised markets by lifting interest rates by a smaller-than-expected 25 basis points, saying they had already risen substantially, although it added that further tightening would still be needed. Wrapping up its October policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its cash rate to a nine-year peak of 2.60%, the sixth hike in as many months which included four outsized moves of 50 basis points. "The cash rate has been increased substantially in a short period of time," RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.

  • Attorney general candidate Eric Toney doesn't rule out prosecuting abortion in cases of rape, incest

    Incumbent Josh Kaul said he would not devote DOJ resources to prosecuting abortions if the state's 1849 law is upheld.

  • How Derivatives Wreaked Havoc on the U.K. Bond Market

    Turmoil in the U.K. bond market created a feedback loop that left investors like pension funds short on cash and rippled out into other markets. WSJ’s Chelsey Dulaney explains the type of investment at the heart of the crisis. Illustration: Ryan Trefes

  • Analysis-UK bond market crash takes shine off Big Bang plans for London

    Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss promised to "unshackle" the City of London to fuel growth, but crashing the bond market over tax cuts will take the shine off her "Big Bang" plan for financial services. Markets took fright last month when UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled plans to increase borrowing to fund lower taxes, sending government bond yields rocketing and the pound plunging to a record low against the dollar. In a rare move, the Bank of England was forced to buy unlimited gilts to restore calm and avert what some have called a near "Lehman moment" in UK government bonds, casting a pall over the City of London financial district.

  • Carnival’s Problems Are ‘Company Specific,’ Analyst Says. He’s Still Upbeat on Cruise Stocks.

    The cruise operator said Friday that bookings for the fourth quarter are below historical levels, while prices are lower than they were in 2019.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields slip after labor market data, RBA surprise

    The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury declined for a second straight day on Tuesday, after a surprise move by Australia's central bank to slow its pace of rate hikes and U.S. data showed job openings fell in August. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by a small-than-anticipated 25 basis points, noting they had already risen substantially but further tightening was also still necessary. Markets had been largely expecting a hike of 50 basis points.

  • Hedge fund launches plummet to lowest since 2008 financial crisis

    A risk-off mood across global financial markets amid persistent market turmoil deterred prospective hedge funders from starting up new firms in the second quarter.

  • Asian shares rise after Wall Street’s ‘relief rally’

    Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes.

  • Hong Kong Stocks Surge Most in Asia After Return From Holiday

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Hong Kong surged as trading in the financial hub resumed after a holiday, playing catch-up to the rally in global equities. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapThe benchmark Hang

  • GM’s Third-Quarter Sales Pop, Despite Mounting Economic Obstacles

    An improved supply chain lifted dealer inventory and sales, but rising rates are weighing on car buyers.

  • Why stock market investors should be bullish despite recent volatility, according to a strategist

    Here are a couple good reasons to go against the curve and buy stocks.

  • Week 5 CFB Dynasty/Devy Stock Watch

    Eric Froton provides several comprehensive videos and analysis of several college players whose draft stock was affected by their Week 5 performances. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Wall Street crawls out of a brutal September

    U.S. stocks kicked off October on a strong note Monday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed out their first three-quarter losing streak since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the Dow logged its first such span of losses since 2015.

  • Judge blasts 62nd homer to beat Maris record

    New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday to finally surpass the legendary Roger Maris's long-standing American League record.

  • Asian stocks bounce higher on signs rate hikes are working

    Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as investors grew hopeful future global interest rate rises might become less aggressive amid early signs previous policy tightening was working to temper price pressures in some major world economies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Australian shares were up 1.35% in early trade, while Japan's Nikkei stock index climbed 0.34%.

  • Short Sellers Pounded Anew in Latest Trial for Market Timers

    (Bloomberg) -- One by one, short sellers are being forced to capitulate as market expectations grow for a slower pace of central bank tightening.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapWhether in stocks or bo

  • Detroit Lions sign kicker Michael Badgley to practice squad

    Detroit Lions signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad, one day after he was released by the Chicago Bears.

  • Carnival Is Taking on Water: Time to Bail?

    Cruise line operator Carnival Corp. was down 23% Friday on very heavy volume. Let's check the stock's itinerary, charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of CCL, below, we can see that the shares have traveled lower and lower the past 12 months.

  • A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says

    Global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.