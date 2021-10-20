New Zealand's daily COVID-19 cases fall, some classrooms to reopen

A COVID-19 lockdown remains in place as an outbreak of cases affects New Zealand
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Daily COVID-19 cases in New Zealand fell on Wednesday after a record jump the day before, with most infections still in Auckland as the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to affect the country's biggest city.

Authorities reported 60 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, of which 56 were in Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 2,158. There have been 28 deaths in total since the pandemic began and 43 people are currently hospitalised because of the virus.

New Zealand had stayed largely virus-free for most of the pandemic until the Delta outbreak in mid-August that has spread across Auckland and neighbouring regions, prompting tight restrictions on some 1.7 million Aucklanders that were extended further https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/new-zealand-pm-ardern-extends-covid-19-lockdown-auckland-2021-10-18 this week.

Authorities have warned that infections are likely to trend higher until vaccination rates gather more pace. Some 67% of the population is now fully vaccinated, while 85% have received at least one dose.

Auckland has now been locked down for more than two months, though New Zealand's total cumulative load of 4,854 confirmed cases is far lower than many comparable countries.

The government has shifted to a strategy of living with COVID-19, and education minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday said senior secondary school students in some areas would return to classrooms from next Tuesday.

"This is a complex issue requiring difficult trade-offs between improving education and increasing potential health risks for children and young people," Hipkins said at a news conference.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Science cuts in Autumn budget would threaten prosperity, says ex-minister

    The science committee chair will hear of the impact of possible changes to research spending.

  • East Sudan protests snarl trade, deepen economic woes

    Hundreds of trucks packed with goods stand idle in Port Sudan, dozens of container ships lie anchored and untouched. For more than a month demonstrators have blockaded Sudan's key sea port.

  • New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads

    New Zealand recorded on Tuesday the highest number of daily cases since the pandemic began last year, as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in its biggest city Auckland. The South Pacific nation reported 94 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, of which 87 were in Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 2,099. There have been 28 deaths in total due to COVID-19 and 38 people are hospitalised over the virus.

  • Venezuelan opposition urges Maduro to resume talks

    Talks meant to resolve the crisis in Venezuela faced a new setback this weekend.Negotiations were put on ice by President Nicolas Maduro after one of his aides, Colombian businessman Alex Saab, was extradited to the U.S.Now opposition negotiators are urging Maduro's government to come back to the table."The deep humanitarian crisis that is affecting our people, the millions of Venezuelans who have had to emigrate in search of a future that the country does not provide, as well as the non-existence of democratic institutions that follow the constitution, cannot wait any longer."Dozens of protesters called for Saab's release on Sunday, including his wife.Maduro's ally was extradited from Cape Verde on Saturday on corruption charges stemming from 2019. Saab had been under arrest in the African nation since last year. But just last month, Venezuela's government named him one of their negotiators in talks with the opposition.His inclusion in the team was widely seen by Maduro's critics as an attempt to delay Saab's extradition.Maduro on Sunday called it a 'kidnapping'."They sought him out and they removed him with blows, from the jail he was held. They took him without advising his lawyers or his family. Nobody. A kidnapping by the United States government of an international diplomat."The Norwegian-sponsored talks have so far not made any headway toward resolving longstanding divisions. But Norway on Twitter also urged Maduro's government to return to talks, saying it was the only solution.A majority of Venezuelans have been plunged into poverty, suffering gasoline shortages and frequent power blackouts. Millions have emigrated in search of work and better living conditions.

  • Ex-Giuliani associates' donation prompted probe at pro-Trump group, official testifies

    A $325,000 donation by a company run by two former associates of Rudy Giuliani triggered an internal inquiry at a group supporting former President Donald Trump, a former official for the group testified in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday. The testimony by Joseph Ahearn, who worked as finance director for the America First Action super PAC, came on the sixth day of the trial of Lev Parnas, a former Giuliani associate who is accused of breaking campaign finance laws.

  • Britain reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since mid-July

    Britain reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in three months on Monday as the number of infections reached levels last seen when lockdown restrictions were in place in England during the summer. Infection numbers in Britain are currently much higher than in other western European countries and have risen more 60% in the last month. Government data showed there were 49,156 new cases of coronavirus, up from 45,140 on Sunday, and the highest daily total since July 17.

  • Tokyo aims to lift COVID-19 curbs on restaurants as cases fall - media

    The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is aiming to ease COVID-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants next week as infections continue to decline, the Jiji news service said on Wednesday. The easing will be announced as early as Thursday and would apply to businesses that are certified as following anti-infection measures, Jiji reported, citing informed sources. Representatives for the Tokyo government did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

  • Jordan Klepper Relentlessly Trolls Trump Fans At ‘Totally Normal’ MAGA Rally

    "Not a cult at all," the "Daily Show" correspondent sarcastically declared at the bizarre event.

  • 'Forty hot flushes a day made life hell': Woman urges others to seek help for menopause symptoms after her own horrific experience

    Some 58 per cent of women didn't receive help for their menopause.

  • China’s EV Stocks Are on a Tear as BYD Leads on Robust Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-vehicle stocks, led by BYD Co. Ltd., emerged as a bright spot in the nation’s lackluster markets, as robust sales reports ease concerns about the global chip shortage and lure investors back into the sector.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBee

  • The Most Common Places COVID Is Spreading Right Now (And Where It's Not)

    Curious what activities may be associated with higher COVID-19 transmission? Here's what data suggests.

  • I Just Got the Pfizer COVID Booster Shot - Here's What It Was Really Like

    I believe in science. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, I told myself I would get vaccinated as soon a shot was approved and available.

  • Surgeon transplants a pig's kidney into a brain-dead human in groundbreaking surgery

    Robert Montgomery, a New York transplant surgeon, conducted a successful surgery that transplanted a pig's kidney into a brain-dead human

  • Chart: COVID death risk for age groups by vaccination status

    Data: CDC; Note: Data represents 30% of Americans across 16 jurisdictions: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York City, Seattle/King County, Wash., Utah and Wisconsin; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosEven vaccinated Americans who are 80 or older are at higher risk of dying from the coronavirus than anyone — vaccinated or not — under the age of 50, according to CDC data.Why it matters: The vaccine

  • Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s Vaccine Mandate Whine Gets The Treatment On Twitter

    The Republican governor asked "where does this end?" and received some stinging responses.

  • Dennis Prager Announces He Has COVID After Hugging ‘Thousands’ to Get It

    YouTubeRight-wing personality and talk radio host Dennis Prager, who once “proved” COVID was nothing to worry about by describing his habit of eating with dirty utensils in restaurants, has now contracted COVID.But, this wasn’t a bad thing, Prager insisted. In fact, getting sick with the virus was his plan all along, he announced Monday during his show, which streams daily on YouTube.“It is infinitely preferable to have natural immunity than vaccine immunity and that is what I have hoped for the

  • Taraji P. Henson Is Ready To Talk About The Wake-Up Call That Changed Her Life

    Taraji P. Henson says a recent wake-up call helped her learn to prioritize her health, change her diet, and realize she's not just an actress but a singer too.

  • Chinese father uses online studies to develop a homemade treatment for his son’s rare genetic disease

    A Chinese father took it upon himself to develop a cure for a rare genetic disease that his son was diagnosed with. A father’s devotion: Xu Wei, a 30-year-old online entrepreneur with no prior college education, devoted his time to learning and developing medicine at home after his one-year-old son Haoyang was diagnosed with Menkes disease, reported South China Morning Post. The disorder, which affects the cellular transport of copper, is associated with seizures, stunted growth, failure to thrive, unstable body temperature and intellectual disability, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

  • 'I was a mess': 'Succession' star Alan Ruck reveals he nearly died of blood infection

    “They still don’t know how it happened."

  • Jessica Alba, 40, Reveals Her Sculpted Abs In A Black Gym Set While Paddleboarding

    Actress Jessica Alba, 40, revealed her toned abs in a gym set on a paddleboard in new IG photos. Spin classes and hot yoga are her favorite ways to stay fit.