New Zealand's foreign minister to visit counterpart in China

FILE - New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta speak during the post-Cabinet press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, March 7, 2022. Foreign Minister Mahuta will visit her counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing this week in the first trip by a New Zealand minister to China in four years, officials said Monday, March 20, 2023.(Mark Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
NICK PERRY
·2 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will visit her counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing this week in the first trip by a New Zealand minister to China in four years, officials said Monday.

But the visit comes at an awkward time, with Chinese President Xi Jinping planning to visit Moscow this week, giving a diplomatic boost to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the International Criminal Court announced it wants to put him on trial for alleged war crimes.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said New Zealand's position on Russia remained unchanged.

“We are emphatically opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Hipkins said. “We are also very opposed to any suggestions that other countries might support Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

But Hipkins said it was nevertheless time to reestablish in-person ties with China after the easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“China is a very important relationship to New Zealand and obviously travel between New Zealand and China has been quite restricted at the diplomatic level over the last few years,” Hipkins said. “So it is important we reestablish those in-person opportunities to engage.”

Mahuta said New Zealand's relationship with China was complex and wide-ranging, and noted the two countries had recently marked 50 years of diplomatic relations.

“China is integral to New Zealand’s economic recovery but our relationship is far broader — spanning cultural, educational and sporting links," Mahuta said in a statement.

China is New Zealand's largest trading partner and New Zealand exporters rely on China to buy milk products and other agricultural goods.

Mahuta said that while she was in China, she planned to raise New Zealand's concerns about human rights and security, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She also planned to discuss issues the two countries cooperate on, including trade and the environment.

She said that during her two days in Beijing, she would also meet with business leaders and hold a breakfast roundtable with female leaders.

Mahuta plans to leave for China on Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

  • New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 16, 2023 Operator: Good morning and welcome to the American Strategic Investment Co’s Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. I’d […]

  • ECB Isn’t Done on Rate Hikes If Baseline Holds Up, Kazaks Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must fight inflation until the job is done, while acknowledging the rising risk of pushing interest rates too high as the peak nears, Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global C

  • Ukraine: Volunteer specialist doctors run clinics near front

    In a cramped municipal building in this former front-line village, its front window boarded up with plywood, a team of volunteer specialist doctors have set up a mobile clinic. Now, with the village health clinic damaged by the war, its residents have been left with little access to health care, and in particular to specialist care.

  • Credit Suisse Deal Hands Top Holder $1 Billion Investment Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingCredit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholder has seen the value of its investment plummet by about $1 billion in a matter of months, making it one of the biggest losers

  • Stocks drop despite Credit Suisse buyout, central banks' pledge

    Asian equities sank Monday following a sell-off in New York on fears over the financial sector, with traders giving short shrift to news of UBS's takeover of embattled Credit Suisse and central bank pledges to provide liquidity to troubled lenders.The losses came even as the city's de facto central bank said its banking sector had "insignificant" exposure to Credit Suisse.

  • Investors dump Credit Suisse stock and bonds after UBS rescue

    LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Investors dumped Credit Suisse shares and bonds on Monday after rival UBS agreed at the weekend to take over the 167-year old bank for just a fraction of its market value, with hefty backstops from the Swiss government. Credit Suisse shares slid by almost 62% in Swiss premarket trading to around 0.61 Swiss francs ($0.6578), while the value of its additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds - a type of contingent convertible bonds that is considered to be the riskiest type of debt banks can use - dropped as low as 1 cent on the dollar after the bank said 16 billion Swiss francs worth of the debt will be written down to zero. "In theory, there is no reason for the Credit Suisse crisis to extend, as what triggered the last quake for Credit Suisse was a confidence crisis – which doesn't concern UBS - a bank outside of the turmoil, with, in addition, ample liquidity and guarantee from the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and the government."

  • Xi: China's proposal on Ukraine reflects unity of global views

    In an article published at the start of his visit to Moscow - the first by a world leader since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President Vladimir Putin - Xi also called for "pragmatism" on Ukraine. The China proposal, a 12-point paper released last month, represents "as much as possible the unity of the world community's views," Xi wrote in an article in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, a daily published by the Russian government, according to Reuters' translation from Russian.

  • Stormy Daniels is tweeting up a storm with zinger after zinger about Donald Trump ahead of a possible indictment in New York

    "He probably watches my movies on repeat which may be why he has so many typos. (Slippery fingers from lube and KFC)," she said of Trump.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Against Donald Trump’s Protest Demands

    GAELEN MORSERep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) cautioned MAGA-diehards who plan to protest against Donald Trump’s possible indictment after the former president repeatedly called on his supporters to take to the streets.In a rare move, the MAGA-loving congresswomen split from Trump’s call for nationwide protests, worried that such events could be hijacked and turn violent.“There are a lot of concerns about protests because of people like Ray Epps and Scaffold Commander,” Greene told The Daily Be

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says Republicans don't need to protest potential Trump arrest

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Republicans to not protest the potential arrest of former President Donald Trump because the Democrats are "sealing their own fate" in 2024.

  • American company outraged after Mexican military, police seized Caribbean facility: 'This is insane'

    The apparent seizure of an American company's operations in Mexico by the country's military and local police has sparked outrage on Capitol Hill and by the company's top executive.

  • New Zealand foreign minister to meet Chinese counterpart in Beijing

    Mahuta said she would raise New Zealand's concerns about key security challenges at the meeting with Qin Gang in Beijing, such as the "illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine", and advocate for outcomes reflecting its values on issues such as human rights. "New Zealand's relationship with China is one of our most important, complex and wide ranging," she said in a statement.

  • Lauren Boebert Q&A At Colorado High School Is Condemned By Local Newspaper

    The Durango Herald explained its discomfort at the far-right congresswoman's talk with students.

  • Inside Saudi Arabia’s plan to take down Emirates and Qatar

    Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is not known for understatement.

  • Pence on Trump calls for protests against indictment: ‘Violence will not be tolerated’

    Former Vice President Mike Pence said on Saturday that he considers the Manhattan district attorney’s potential indictment of former President Trump to be “deeply troubling” but emphasized that “violence will not be tolerated” as the former president calls for protests. Trump said in a post to Truth Social that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday in…

  • Trump's call for protests get muted reaction from supporters

    Former President Donald Trump’s calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap. The ambivalence raises questions about whether Trump, though a leading Republican contender in the 2024 presidential race who retains a devoted following, still has the power to mobilize far-right supporters the way he did more than two years ago before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It also suggests that the hundreds of arrests that followed the Capitol riot, not to mention the convictions and long prison sentences, may have dampened the desire for repeat mass unrest.

  • Former presidential candidate John Edwards was accused of funneling nearly $1 million in donor contributions to support his pregnant mistress and criminally charged with a campaign finance violation. Here's how the case played out.

    While Trump faces the possibility of indictment for his "hush-money" payment to Stormy Daniels, a similar case unfolded in 2011 against John Edwards.

  • Fox Host Desperately Tries to Connect the Dots Between Biden and Trump Investigations

    Mike Segar/ReutersRep. James Comer (R-KY) seems eager to believe a potential decision by the Manhattan District Attorney to indict Donald Trump has something to do with his quest to unearth documents tangentially related to Joe Biden’s family.Comer appeared on Maria Baritromo’s Sunday Morning Futures, where Bartiromo led her one-person crusade on tying a House GOP memo detailing a payment made to Beau Biden’s widow Hallie to a potential indictment of Trump next week. She initially tried to play

  • Vulcan Facility Seizure Adds to Tension Between US and Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- The seizure of a US company’s marine terminal in Mexico has drawn criticism from a US senator and risks sparking more tension between the two nations amid spats over energy and security. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move

  • McCarthy says Americans should not protest if Trump is indicted

    ORLANDO, Florida — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged calm Sunday and said Americans should not protest if former President Donald Trump is indicted and arrested in a hush-money investigation in New York, contradicting Trump, who called on his supporters Saturday to “Protest, take our nation back!” “I don’t think people should protest this, no. And I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn’t believe that, either,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said in response to a question from