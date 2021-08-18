New Zealand's growing COVID cluster linked to Sydney Delta cases as police arrest 8 protesters

New Zealand scientists linked the country's growing COVID-19 cluster to the Delta outbreak that began in Sydney, Australia, as police arrested eight pandemic protesters on NZ's first day of its snap lockdown Wednesday.

Why it matters: Since the country entered its highest pandemic restrictions just before midnight Tuesday over one positive local test result, scientists have linked nine community infections to the first one and directly connected a 10th case to the border — though this woman has no known connection to the others.

The World Health Organization has praised New Zealand for its rapid COVID-19 genome sequencing and "unique" targeted modeling technology that can predict down to the suburb where the coronavirus might spread.

Officials see lockdown enforcement as another key tool in once again banishing the virus from the community.

The big picture: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern imposed alert level 4 restrictions nationwide after following the first positive test result in the community for nearly six months.

Officials said they expect the Auckland cluster to grow considerably.

There's a visible police presence across the country — and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster warned in an emailed statement that police had a "low tolerance of unlawful gatherings" after officers broke up anti-lockdown protests in three cities Wednesday, arresting demonstrators in Auckland and Tauranga.

Flashback: Police prosecuted dozens of people for breaching pandemic rules during NZ's only other nationwide lockdown, early in the pandemic.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to note that the number of community cases has increased from seven since this report was first published and with details of the border-linked infection.

