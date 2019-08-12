New Zealand's PM says government always looking at ways to stimulate economy

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that spending promised in the annual budget would help stimulate the economy, but the government is always looking at other things it can do.

"We are certainly mindful of the role we have to play to stimulate the economy," Ardern said at a news conference when asked if the government was willing to spend more to boost the economy. "Of course we tried to get ahead of that in the decisions we made in the 2019 budget."

New Zealand's central bank stunned markets last week with a steep interest rate cut, and flagged the risks to the domestic economy from international trade tensions and the slowing global economy.





