New Zealand's stock exchange halted for third day

(Reuters) - Trading on New Zealand's stock exchange was halted on Thursday for a third day in a row following an offshore cyber attack, bourse operator NZX Ltd said.

The cyber attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday targeted the exchange's network provider through a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, which is a common way to disrupt a server by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic.

Trading on cash markets were halted at 11:10 AM local time (2310 GMT), the bourse said, citing a systems connectivity issue.

"NZX is continuing to work with its network provider to investigate the source of the issue, following volumetric DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks from offshore on August 25 and 26," NZX said in an emailed statement.

Trading on Tuesday and Wednesday were impacted for different periods of time.





(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)