Zebit, Inc. (ASX:ZBT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Zebit, Inc.'s (ASX:ZBT) future prospects. Zebit, Inc. operates as an e-commerce company in the United States. The AU$4.3m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$21m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Zebit's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Check out our latest analysis for Zebit

Expectations from some of the Australian Online Retail analysts is that Zebit is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$63k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 66%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Zebit given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Zebit currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Zebit, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Zebit's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has Zebit's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Zebit's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.