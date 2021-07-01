Zebra cobra is doing OK after capture in Raleigh, but many questions remain

The escaped spitting zebra cobra that put northwest Raleigh on edge this week was doing well Thursday after being captured outside a home on Wednesday night.

But Raleigh Police have released no details about the capture, about the fate of the snake and other venomous snakes being kept in North Raleigh, or about the snake’s owner and potential charges.

Benjamin German, who assisted with the capture on Sandringham Drive, posted a photo of the wrangled zebra cobra in the bottom of a bucket on his Facebook page late Wednesday.

German wrote: “Helped Jen Davis and Capital City Animal Control catch an escaped cobra in Raleigh, NC today. Big thanks to Wake County EMS, Raleigh PD, and the very friendly and tolerant homeowners! Pretty cool day.”

Davis also acknowledged the capture on Facebook, citing the “team effort” and giving a brief update on the snake’s condition.

”I truly appreciate all the love,” Davis wrote. “This was a major TEAM effort! RPD/AC/Wake EMS and others deserve so much more credit for the diligence and dedication to the citizens and the animals they provide services for. It was my privilege to be able to assist.

“I know many have questions and want answers. As of now there is no comment other than the one above.

“Ok, maybe one more…the little nigricincta is doing well.”

Naja nigricincta nigricincta is the species name for a zebra cobra.

Authorities had been searching for the snake, belonging to Christopher Gifford of nearby Chaminox Place, since a 911 caller reported seeing it on Sandringham Drive on Monday.

On Tuesday, Raleigh police and animal control officers went to Gifford’s home, and animal control officers left with a large bucket.

The snake was spotted on Wednesday by a reporter for CBS 17 news station, who alerted Raleigh police.