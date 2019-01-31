Zebra dies on Indiana farm after being left out in extreme cold

A zebra died at a farm in northern Indiana due to exposure to the extreme cold brought on by this week's historic polar vortex.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby told WLFI-TV that the animal was found dead on Wednesday morning at a property located outside Pittsburg, Ind., as temperatures in the region dropped well below freezing.

After consulting with a veterinarian from the State Board of Animal Health, police determined that the zebra's back hooves had become stuck in a fence in its enclosure, causing it to panic and rapidly inhale.

The frigid air was apparently cold enough to cause severe internal damage, leading to the zebra's death. The farm's second zebra was uninjured in the incident and has since been moved to another property.

Sheriff Leazenby said the farm had provided adequate shelter, food and water for its animals, but added that his department is investigating the incident further to determine if the death was caused by neglect or if it was simply an accident.

