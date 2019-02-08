Tap water in Austin, Texas, stinks. And, city officials say zebra mussels in a raw water pipeline are to blame.

A line at a water treatment plant southwest of Lake Austin became infested with the invasive species about a year ago, the Austin Monitor reports, and city began removing the mollusks. The pipe had been shut off, but was returned to service on Wednesday.

“I turned on the water and it's just this over powering odor of what I would consider raw meat,” South Austin resident Kathryn Araguz told Austin's Fox 7. She said after her shower Thursday morning, her skin "smelled for quite a while."

Residents told KXAN the water smelled like "toilet water" or "rotten trash."

Zebra mussels are causing problems for Texas city water lines, as the invasive species has infested pipes. Residents in Austin, Texas, say their water smells like rotting meat. More

Even though the water smells rotten, it's safe to drink, according to Austin Water officials. The city has added powdered activated carbon to treat the stench, and said customers should notice a difference within 24 hours.

Zebra mussels have caused problems for other areas of Texas, too, including Round Rock's water system, Fox reports. Zebra mussels were first discovered in Texas in 2009.

I've spotted Zebra Mussels myself in Lady bird Lake on Austin's Longhorn Dam. 3/6 pic.twitter.com/fXgFDLlvPG — Mose Buchele (@MoseBuchele) February 7, 2019

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zebra mussels invading Texas city pipes are making water smell like 'rotten trash'