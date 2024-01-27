Zebras, camels and fire oh my! Truck carrying circus animals snarls traffic

It wouldn't be a stretch to say traffic was like a circus on Interstate 69 early Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police troopers spent their morning as emergency ringmasters, saving and rounding up zebras and camels from the Shrine Circus after a transport truck caught fire on I-69 near Marion.

The northbound truck carrying five zebras, four camels and a miniature horse stopped in the northbound lane about 2 a.m. and the fire was quickly spotted by a trooper, said ISP Sgt. Steve Glass.

Troopers and Grant County sheriff’s deputies helped pull the animals from the trailers and gather them until the circus could send a replacement transport, Glass said.

The truck was likely heading to Fort Wayne, where the circus was performing Saturday night at the Fort Wayne Coliseum, Glass said.

The animals were docile and easy to herd, probably because they were trained, Glass said. Sheriff’s deputies took photos and video of the hooved passengers grazing on the grass while awaiting their replacement ride.

Trooper Edward Titus and Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Kennedy were treated for smoke inhalation. The animals were not harmed.

“That was something I haven't seen before on this job,” Glass said. ”Horses and zebras on the highway.”

Call IndyStar reporter John Tuohy at 317-444-6418 or email him at john.tuohy@indystar.com. Follow him on Facebook and X/Twitter.

State police and sheriff deputies rounded up zebras and camels after a trailer fire on I-69

State police and sheriff deputies rounded up zebras and camels after a trailer fire on I-69

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Circus zebras, camels, rescued from truck fire on I-69