Zebulon police on scene of overnight killing in eastern Wake County
The Zebulon Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in Wake County’s easternmost town..
“Our officers and investigators are on the scene of a homicide at 234 W Barbee St.,” the department stated on its Facebook page. “There is a significant police presence between Arendell and Wakefield. The investigation is in the very early stages.”
ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported police responded to a reported shooting around 2 a.m.
WRAL reported that a family friend said a man had been shot in the head behind a home after being robbed.
The department offered
“We will update the community when we can. Please be thoughtful of the family who has lost a loved one.”