Zebulon police on scene of overnight killing in eastern Wake County

Mark Schultz
·1 min read

The Zebulon Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in Wake County’s easternmost town..

“Our officers and investigators are on the scene of a homicide at 234 W Barbee St.,” the department stated on its Facebook page. “There is a significant police presence between Arendell and Wakefield. The investigation is in the very early stages.”

ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner, reported police responded to a reported shooting around 2 a.m.

WRAL reported that a family friend said a man had been shot in the head behind a home after being robbed.

The department offered

“We will update the community when we can. Please be thoughtful of the family who has lost a loved one.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories