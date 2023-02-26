Zeder Investments (JSE:ZED) shareholders have earned a 6.9% CAGR over the last five years

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more -- or less -- than that. The Zeder Investments Ltd. (JSE:ZED) stock price is down 74% over five years, but the total shareholder return is 39% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 23% over the same time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

With zero revenue generated over twelve months, we don't think that Zeder Investments has proved its business plan yet. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. Investors will be hoping that Zeder Investments can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Zeder Investments has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Zeder Investments has plenty of cash in the bank, with cash in excess of all liabilities sitting at R320m, when it last reported (August 2022). This gives management the flexibility to drive business growth, without worrying too much about cash reserves. But with the share price diving 12% per year, over 5 years , it could be that the price was previously too hyped up. You can see in the image below, how Zeder Investments' cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Zeder Investments' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Zeder Investments' TSR of 39% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Zeder Investments shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 0.9% over the last year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 7% per year, is even more impressive. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Zeder Investments better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Zeder Investments is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on ZA exchanges.

