Zeeland superintendent rated ‘highly effective’ in annual evaluation

ZEELAND — The leader of Zeeland Public Schools is excelling in her role, according to the district’s board of education.

Board members rated ZPS Superintendent Brandi-Lyn Mendham “highly effective” during an annual evaluation, completed during a special meeting Dec. 18. She was also rated highly effective, the highest rating category, in each of five areas considered — governance and board relations, community relations, staff relations, business and finance and instructional leadership.

Zeeland Superintendent Brandi-Lyn Mendham

“In everything from her daily interactions to long-term vision planning activities, Dr. Mendham is a steadfast leader who strives to educate the hearts and minds of all students to reach their fullest potential,” ZPS Board President April DeWitt wrote in a press release.

“The Zeeland Public Schools Board of Education and our school community look forward to our continued success and progress under Dr. Mendham's leadership in the years to come.”

DeWitt went on to highlight Mendham’s “proactive and intentional” interactions with the board, engagement with the community, fiscal management and support for ZPS staff.

“One of Dr. Mendham's greatest strengths is her genuine appreciation for all staff, no matter their role at ZPS,” DeWitt said. “Dr. Mendham's approach is marked by graciousness and kindness to everyone, acknowledging the vital contributions from every role in the growth and success of Zeeland Public Schools.”

Mendham was named superintendent in April 2021. She is the district's first female superintendent.

The evaluation was facilitated by Jay Bennett, a representative from the Michigan Association of School Boards.

A vote to approve the evaluation and Mendham’s contract through June 30, 2026, passed 6-0. New board member Tami Mannes, appointed Dec. 11, abstained pending training in superintendent evaluation.

