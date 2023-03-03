Zehnder Group Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Zehnder Group (VTX:ZEHN) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €819.3m (up 17% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: €55.4m (down 7.2% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 6.8% (down from 8.5% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Zehnder Group Revenues Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.4%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.0% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 4.1% growth forecast for the Building industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Building industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Zehnder Group that you need to take into consideration.

