Zehner on tap to run for sheriff after missing packet found at Richland County Courthouse

A missing packet of documents needed to enable former Richland County Sheriff's Capt. Donald Zehner to meet a deadline to run as a candidate for Richland County sheriff has been found.

Zehner's packet including a missing "hard card" fingerprint record was found at the Richland County Courthouse this week after having been missing for the past 40 days.

On Friday, Dec. 29, Zehner took the packet of his records to the Richland County Board of Elections office after driving Wednesday to London, Ohio and hand-delivering the fingerprint records to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

How the records got lost or misplaced is still uncertain but Zehner is not blaming anyone.

The packet with the missing fingerprint document was reportedly returned to the courthouse at least once by a local, private mail service company for having no postage, Zehner was told.

Richland County Common Pleas Court Judge Phil Naumoff's Office was responsible for mailing the package to BCI after Zehner provided the documents to the judge on Nov. 17.

Several local races will be contested in the March primary election.

Incumbent Richland County Sheriff Steve Sheldon is part of a crowded Republican field that will include two former sheriff's supervisors. Matt Mayer will be one challenger. Zehner is the other challenger.

The Richland County Board of Elections filing deadline to get on the ballot was 4 p.m. Dec. 20.

Zehner's candidacy is pending review, according to Matt Finfgeld, director of the county board of elections.

Earlier, Finfgeld said candidates for sheriff have to provide extra paperwork, and the BOE hadn't received a document yet, the News Journal reported Dec. 23.

Candidates have to be certified 78 days prior to election, so the board will meet at 3 p.m. Jan. 2 at 1495 W. Longview Ave., lower level classroom. The agenda items include reviewing Zehner's petition, according to the board of elections office.

Zehner 'unlawfully fired" from sheriff's office on Oct. 27

Zehner was "unlawfully fired" on Oct. 27 for no disciplinary reason at the Richland County Sheriff's Office, his attorney says, adding that Zehner is entitled to return to the rank he previously held as lieutenant, based on the union agreement, the News Journal reported earlier.

In a letter sent by certified U.S. Mail dated Nov. 26 to Sheriff J. Steve Sheldon, Marion attorney J.C. Ratliff said the sheriff must re-employ Zehner pursuant to the bargaining agreement between the sheriff's office and the Fraternal Order of Police Ohio Labor Council Inc.

The attorney Friday said he has had no response from the sheriff.

