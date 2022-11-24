Zelan Berhad's (KLSE:ZELAN) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking After Shares Rocket 30%

The Zelan Berhad (KLSE:ZELAN) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 30%. But not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 24% in the last twelve months.

Although its price has surged higher, given close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may still consider Zelan Berhad as a highly attractive investment with its 4.1x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

For instance, Zelan Berhad's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Zelan Berhad's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Zelan Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 64%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 11% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's understandable that Zelan Berhad's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

What We Can Learn From Zelan Berhad's P/E?

Shares in Zelan Berhad are going to need a lot more upward momentum to get the company's P/E out of its slump. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Zelan Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 4 warning signs for Zelan Berhad (2 are concerning!) that we have uncovered.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

