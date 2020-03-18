Robin Williams' daughter, Zelda Williams, unearthed old photos of her father while cleaning her home.

In a tweet, Zelda Williams shared an image of a strip of photos from a visit she and her comedian dad paid to MTV's "TRL" when she was a teenager.

Singer JoJo was with them, she added.

"Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems," she captioned the image.

Yep! Went with Dad and @iamjojo when I was like, 16? 17? Roundabout that, haha. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) March 18, 2020

Robin Williams was 63 years old when he died by suicide in 2014.

Last year, Williams' eldest child, son Zak, honored the comedian by naming his firstborn after him.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

Zelda Williams unearths priceless photos of herself with late dad Robin Williams originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com