Zeldin Congratulates New York Governor Hochul on Election Win
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Lee Zeldin congratulated Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul on her win after the New York gubernatorial race became unexpectedly competitive in recent weeks.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in Days
Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to Concede
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Empire Faces US Probe Into Client Funds, Lending
Zeldin had said earlier he had no plans to concede and wanted to wait for all votes to be counted. As a member of the US House, he had voted against certifying the 2020 election.
“I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four year term,” Zeldin said in statement Wednesday.
Hochul, who became governor last year after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, was New York lieutenant governor from 2015 to 2021. She will be the state’s first elected female governor.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Seizing a Russian Superyacht Is Much More Complicated Than You Think
Credit Suisse Spinoff Asks If World Needs a New Investment Bank
Inflation-Focused Voters Defy Biden’s Bid to Change the Subject
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.