Zelenskiy calls for tougher international response after shelling of nuclear plant

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Lithuanian President Nauseda in Kyiv
1 min read
In this article:
  • Charles Michel
    Belgian politician, former Prime Minister of Belgium, President of the European Council
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for a stronger international response to what he described as Russian "nuclear terror" after shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe.

During a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel, Zelenskiy called for sanctions to be imposed on the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuel, the Ukrainian leader wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine's state nuclear power company said earlier that a worker had been wounded when Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Saturday evening.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Susan Fenton)

