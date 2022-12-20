Zelenskiy may visit Washington to meet Biden, congressional leaders- sources

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy visits Ukrainian service members in Bakhmut
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to visit the White House and the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, though security concerns could force a change in plans, two sources familiar with the planning said Tuesday.

Punchbowl News first reported the possible trip, which would be Zelenskiy's first known visit outside Ukraine since Russia launched its assault on the country on Feb. 24.

Zelenskiy is expected to meet congressional leadership and national-security committee chiefs from the Republican and Democratic parties and could address a joint session of Congress, Punchbowl reported earlier.

Zelenskiy made a surprise trip to troops in the battered eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, underlining Russia's stuttering but persistent attempts to capture it. In a Tuesday night video address, he referred to his trip to "Fortress Bakhmut" in Donetsk, one of the provinces Russia claimed in September but most countries reject as illegal occupation.

Zelenskiy last left Ukraine for the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 19, according to his official schedule. His spokesman did not immediately respond to a written message seeking confirmation.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there would be a session of Congress on Wednesday night which would have a "very special focus on democracy."

Pelosi's remarks, which came in a letter, did not elaborate on what the session would be about. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reported visit by Zelenskiy.

U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur, co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, told CBS News there were ongoing efforts to bring Zelenskiy to the Capitol on Wednesday and to have him address Congress.

"We'd be very honored to have him visit. I'm amazed he can make it in view of the situation. It'd be a great gift to have him at the Capitol. We're working with the leadership to be helpful. We personally understand if he cannot make it last minute," Kaptur was quoted as saying by CBS News.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Patricia Zengerle; additional reporting by Costas Pitas and Lidia Kelly; writing by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Scott Malone, Eric Beech and Cynthia Osterman)

  • Zelenskiy visits city long in Russia's sights

    STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an unannounced visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut on Tuesday (December 20)...Handing out medals to soldiers and thanking them for their “strength and motivation”.The key eastern city, one that Russia has long tried and failed to capture, has seen some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks.While Zelenskiy met with his troops on the ground, highlighting Russia's unsuccessful efforts there, his counterpart President Vladimir Putin was also handing out awards in a televised Kremlin ceremony to the newly installed leaders of annexed eastern Ukrainian territories.Putin's proclaimed annexations in September, condemned as illegal by Ukraine and its Western allies, were an attempt to turn the tide after a series of battlefield defeats.But fanfare and pageantry aside, Putin acknowledged on Tuesday (December 20) that the situation in Russian-held parts of Ukraine was “extremely difficult”.Addressing Russia's security services, Putin told operatives they needed to significantly improve their work, ordering the FSB to ensure the "safety" of those living there.The comments were one of his clearest public admissions yet that the invasion he launched almost 10 months ago is not going to plan.A senior U.S. state department official said on Tuesday that there were “conflicting” views within Russia on the next steps in Ukraine...With some seeking to launch a new counteroffensive, while others are questioning the country’s ability to carry them out. Putin's address comes the day after he made a visit to ally Belarus, that fueled fears, dismissed by the Kremlin, that the country could help Russia open a new invasion front against Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks European leaders for air defence, tanks, weapons

    RIGA (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday asked Western leaders meeting in Latvia, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to supply a wide range of weapons systems to help end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two sooner. While Western allies, led by the United States, have been supporting Ukraine with funding, military training and weapons, Kyiv has said still more was needed to tip the balance in its 10-month-old campaign against Russia in Ukraine's favour.

  • Zelensky planning to visit US Capitol in person on Wednesday

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday, a Senate aide confirmed to The Hill. The visit is not set stone, but hinges on security, according to a second source familiar with the planning. The media leaks, the source said, are “not helping.” But if it does materialize,…

  • Ukraines Defence Minister explains words of Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces about "300 tanks needed"

    When naming the amount of necessary equipment - 300 tanks, 700 infantry fighting vehicles and 500 howitzers, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief, actually meant the needs of a specific operation; meanwhile, more equipment and weapons are needed for the complete liberation of Ukrainian lands.

  • Ukraine lines up 10,000 more Starlink terminals as funding issues are 'resolved'

    The knotty issue of how Ukraine's now-critical Starlink satellite internet should be paid for has been at least temporarily resolved, according to the country's minister for digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov. In October it was revealed that apart from an initial burst of funding to get Starlink terminals on the ground in Ukraine, there was no real arrangement in place to pay SpaceX for the service it was providing. At retail value the approximately 22,000 terminals sent to Ukraine would cost tens of millions of dollars — though this is only an estimate of both the actual cost and the number of active terminals.

  • Zelensky will hand over gift from Bakhmut's defenders to Western partners

    The soldiers from the 'fortress city' of Bakhmut handed over a flag to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy so that he could pass it on to the Western partners who are helping Ukraine with weapons. Source: Zelenskyy during his evening address Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am asking all our people: wherever you are, please support the Ukrainian heroes who are holding out against the fiercest attacks of the occupiers, against the most insane Russian strikes.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy To Visit Congress On First Foreign Trip Since Invasion

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday, more than 300 days after Russia invaded his country, pending security arrangements.

