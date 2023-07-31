Zelenskiy Likely to Visit New York for UN General Assembly

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is likely to head to New York in September for the United Nations General Assembly, where he is expected to make the case for his “peace formula” plan, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zelenskiy’s 10-point blueprint for ending the conflict calls for Russian troops to withdraw completely from Ukraine, release all prisoners of war and deportees, and ensure food and energy security. It also includes security guarantees for Ukraine once the fighting ends and aims to restore safety around the occupied nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, which he says is at risk from Russian sabotage.

The plan will be discussed this weekend at a gathering hosted by Saudi Arabia with more than two dozen nations invited. In New York, Zelenskiy is expected to participate in other sessions and meetings during the week of the UNGA, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Zelenskiy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council declined to comment. The travel plans have not been locked down and could change.

The government in Kyiv has been pushing for a summit on the peace formula during the UN gathering. But some of Ukraine’s allies are reluctant due to the complex logistics that would be involved, and prefer to hold events within the week’s planned framework, the people said.

Some allies would also like to first see more countries from the so-called global south on board with the concept, one of the people said. An alternative option could be a Security Council discussion about peace in Ukraine, they added. Such a meeting would potentially see Russia participate. Another person said nothing had been finalized yet about such meetings.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to travel to New York for the UNGA, the people said. The Russian leader’s movements have been severely limited due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes related to the abduction of children from Ukraine.

Separately, the US could hold a Security Council meeting next month on child protection issues to coincide with Ukraine’s independence day, on Aug. 24, the people said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will lead a session Thursday in the Security Council on “Famine and Conflict-Induced Global Food Insecurity” that is expected to focus on the war’s impact after Russia’s withdrawal from a plan that allowed shipments of grain from Ukraine. The US is taking advantage of its turn in a monthly rotation to lead the Security Council and shape the topics it will discuss.

