Zelenskiy praises German parliament for declaring Ukraine famine a genocide

FILE PHOTO: People visit a monument to Holodomor victims in Kyiv
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday praised the German Parliament for passing a resolution that declared the death by starvation of millions of Ukrainians in 1932-33 to be a genocide.

The three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition all voted in favour earlier in the day in the Bundestag, German media reported.

In November 1932, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin dispatched police to seize all grain and livestock from newly collectivised Ukrainian farms, including the seed needed to plant the next crop. Millions of Ukrainian peasants starved to death in the following months.

"This is a decision for justice, for truth. And it is a very important signal to many other countries of the world that Russian revanchism will not succeed in re-writing history," Zelenskiy said in an evening address.

Romania, Ireland and Moldova are among the countries that have already declared the Holodomor to be a genocide.

Ukraine accused the Kremlin on Saturday of reviving the "genocidal" tactics of Stalin. Moscow denies the deaths were caused by a deliberate genocidal policy and says Russians and other ethnic groups also suffered because of famine.

Zelenskiy, who is pressing Germany to provide more weapons to defend itself against the Russian invasion that began in February, said future generations of Ukrainians would thank Scholz if Berlin agreed to supply U.S. made Patriot missile defence systems. Germany says it is discussing the request with allies.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine's Halushchenko on Energy Needs, Infrastructure

    Ukraine Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko discusses the state of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and what it needs from the West amid the Russian invasion. He speaks with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Putin’s strategy in Ukraine has failed, Blinken says

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s attempts to freeze Ukrainians and force them to capitulate have already failed, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Nov. 30, following a NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Bucharest, Romania.

  • McConnell, Rand Paul in minority as Senate OKs bill protecting interracial, gay marriage

    The Senate passed a bill to add new federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. Kentucky Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul voted no.

  • Nate Diaz officially a free agent, but door open for Conor McGregor trilogy in UFC

    Nate Diaz's exclusive negotiating period is over, meaning his time with the UFC is officially over – at least for now.

  • Krispy Kreme has exited Russia over the war in Ukraine. 'Krunchy Dream' is taking its place.

    The new Krunchy Dream donut shops are operating under the Novikov Group, which is owned by Arkady Novikov — Krispy Kreme's former Russian franchisee.

  • Ukraine security service searches monastery, warns of 'subversive activities'

    Ukraine's SBU security service conducted a fresh search of a monastery in the west of the country on Wednesday in what it said was an operation to counter suspected "subversive activities by Russian special services." The search, in the Mukachevo diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Transcarpathia, was the latest in a series of raids conducted in the past week as Russia's war in Ukraine entered its tenth month. The historically Russian-backed wing of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church announced a formal severing of ties with Moscow in May, but is still mistrusted by many Ukrainians and frequently accused of secret co-operation with Russia.

  • Saudi Arabia exits World Cup with newfound confidence

    From a generational-defining win over Lionel Messi and Argentina to the recent reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be on his way to play soccer in the kingdom, Saudi Arabia has caused a sensation at the World Cup. The Green Falcons have nothing to be ashamed about after being eliminated from the following a 2-1 loss to Mexico on Wednesday. The second-lowest ranked team in the tournament at No. 51 — one spot behind host Qatar — and ahead of only 61st-ranked Ghana, Saudi Arabia was competitive from start to finish at the first World Cup in the Middle East.

  • Exclusive-Kazakh McDonald's shut outlets temporarily after halting supplies from Russia - sources

    McDonald's licensee in Kazakhstan was forced to temporarily close its restaurants this month after cutting ties with Russian companies and running out of supplies, three sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The case highlights supply issues faced by many Kazakh businesses in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions against Moscow that followed. Neighbouring Russia is Kazakhstan's main trading partner.

  • Facebook blocks greeting of Ukraines Air Force commander to radio-technical troops

    Facebook has blocked a greeting message from Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, the Commander of Ukraine's Air Force to the soldiers of the radio engineering troops; 30 November marks their official holiday.

  • A Luxury, Adults-only Hotel Is Opening in New York's Hudson Valley This Week — Here's a First Look Inside

    Habitas on Hudson, the hospitality brand's first U.S. outpost, is a 30-room hotel near Rhinebeck, New York.

  • Cuba says its allies have pledged help to end its economic crisis

    China, Russia, Algeria and Turkey have pledged to restructure Cuba's debt, provide new trade and investment financing, and help ease an energy crisis, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told state-run media following a rare trip abroad last week. Any help would be a blessing for crisis-racked Cuba. Cuba's debt with business partners and suppliers has ballooned, leading some to refuse to do business with Cuba unless it is in cash, according to foreign business and diplomatic sources with knowledge of recent transactions.

  • This is why the NJ Legislature must redefine anti-Semitism | Opinion

    The Legislature must adopt and Gov. Phil Murphy must sign new legislation that targets rising anti-Semitism in New Jersey.

  • Chuck Grassley says Iowa Democrats should hold caucuses first regardless of DNC decision

    The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee is meeting this week to consider changing the party's presidential nominating calendar.

  • Report warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government support

    The United States has been a leader in microchip design with dominant companies like Nvidia, Intel and Qualcomm, but it risks a big drop in global market share without government support for the sector, warned a report released on Wednesday. The U.S. share of chip design revenue has been slipping in recent years, dropping to 46% in 2021 from over 50% in 2015. Without government support, that could drop to 36% by the end of this decade, according to the analysis released by U.S. industry body Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and Boston Consulting Group.

  • Jim Obergefell: The man who helped legalise same-sex marriage

    Jim Obergefell helped legalise US same-sex marriage but the gay rights icon's fight is far from over.

  • China's 'zero COVID' policy: A look back as protests erupt across the country

    Over the past several days, protests have erupted in cities across China, as citizens push back against the country's so-called 'zero COVID' policy. Since the virus began spreading across the world in January 2020, China has enforced harsh restrictions, including lockdowns and mass testing in an attempt to prevent outbreaks. As most countries ease mitigation measures and focus on the importance of vaccination and boosting, China has kept the strict policy in place.

  • McConnell Says Anyone Meeting with Antisemites and White Supremacists 'Unlikely' to Be Elected President

    The Senate minority leader offered a barely veiled dig at former President Donald Trump's recent meeting with Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the recession alarm, warning the US economy faces a multiyear downturn

    Burry has predicted a slump in consumer spending, a blow to company profits, and economic pain as households move closer to exhausting their savings.

  • Pentagon chief warns Turkey against new military operation in Syria

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday told his Turkish counterpart of his "strong opposition" to a new Turkish military operation in Syria and voiced concern over the escalating situation in the county, the Pentagon said. Austin, in the call, expressed condolences over a Nov. 13 attack in Istanbul, the Pentagon said. "He also expressed concern over escalating action in northern Syria and Turkey, including recent airstrikes, some of which directly threatened the safety of U.S. personnel who are working with local partners in Syria to defeat ISIS," it said in a statement, using an acronym for the Islamic State militant group.

  • Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme

    A Georgia judge on Wednesday singled out the chairman of the state’s Republican Party, saying he had a “substantively” different role than 10 other fake electors who supported former President Trump in the 2020 election. Judge Robert McBurney in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, said in a court ruling that David Shafer was…