Zelenskiy promises victory as Ukraine marks Defenders Day

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy is seen during a phone call with U.S. President Biden, in Kyiv
3
·1 min read

KYIV (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked Ukraine's Defenders Day holiday on Friday by promising victory over Russia and freedom for Ukraine.

In a video address delivered on hills outside the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy thanked Ukraine's armed forces for defending their country. He said everything that had been taken away from Ukraine would be returned, and no soldier left in captivity.

"It seems that the current enemy in its evil unites all the enemies of our statehood that we faced before," Zelenskiy said on the wooded hills outside the village of Vitachyv, site of an historic military outpost overlooking the Dnipro River.

"By defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies who encroached on Ukraine - on those who lived, who live and who will live on our land. This will be a victory for all our people. This will be a victory for the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, has killed thousands, displaced millions, pulverised cities and damaged the global economy.

Ukrainian forces have made advances in recent weeks, but Russia has carried out heavy air strikes that hit energy facilities as well as apartment blocks this week.

"The world sees that Ukrainians do not lose their humanity under any circumstances. The enemy can strike at our cities, but never at our dignity," Zelenskiy, who was dressed in khaki, said in his video address marking the Oct. 14 public holiday.

(Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 3 Russian command posts and hit 4 air defence systems in south of Ukraine

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 04:38 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed three command posts of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation and struck four Russian air defence systems in the south of Ukraine.

  • Russia says there were deaths in alleged Ukrainian shelling of border region

    The state Investigative Committee did not specify the number of casualties in Thursday's incident, in which it said shells fired from Ukraine had destroyed an ammunition depot in the Belgorod region. Russian officials also accused Ukraine on Thursday of strikes on border regions that hit a school, an apartment block and an electricity substation.

  • Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances

    In a sign that continuing and sustained Ukrainian military gains along the southern front are worrying the Kremlin, Russia is promising free accommodation to residents of the partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin made the announcement shortly after the Russia-backed leader of Kherson, one of four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Moscow last month, asked the Kremlin to organize an evacuation from four cities in the region. “Cities of the Kherson region — Kherson and Nova Kakhovka, Hola Prystan and Chornobaivka — are subject to daily missile strikes,” Vladimir Saldo said in a video posted online Thursday.

  • "Pure cannon fodder": BBC on deaths of recently conscripted Russians

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 20:14 Russia has acknowledged the deaths of several of its conscripts in Ukraine. Russian media reports that these soldiers have been sent to the front without training.

  • Mobilised Russians as "cannon fodder" create essential pressure on defenders Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 23:06 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Russian commanders use mobilised [soldiers] as "cannon fodder", but this creates essential pressure on Ukrainian defenders.

  • Russian official warns of World War Three if Ukraine joins NATO

    LONDON (Reuters) -If Ukraine is admitted into the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, then the conflict in Ukraine would be guaranteed to escalate into World War Three, a Russian Security Council official was quoted as saying on Thursday. Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally proclaimed the annexation of up to 18% of Ukraine on Sept. 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of NATO. Full NATO membership for Ukraine is far off because all the alliance's 30 members would have to give their consent.

  • Russian conscripts, mostly convicts, are being deployed in Luhansk Oblast

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 14:52 PHOTO: CONSCRIPTED RUSSIANS. A SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO OF THE RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENCE Russian conscripts have started arriving in Luhansk Oblast.

  • 'Romantic gestures take many forms': Ukraine posts video asking France to send more weapons

    Ukraine’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday posted a video to Twitter asking France to show its love by sending Kyiv “heavy self-propelled artillery” amid Russia’s ongoing war.

  • Nets star guard Kyrie Irving offers advice to Ben Simmons on criticism

    Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving offered some advice to teammate Ben Simmons about receiving social media criticism.

  • Germany can’t hoard any more natural gas, and that may be good news for global energy prices

    Americans in particular have seen supplies diverted to the European continent, threatening a domestic backlash.

  • Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in the Ukraine war have jumped to the highest level since the invasion began

    Efforts to step up military advances in Ukraine include an uptick in fuel sent to troops. Shipments of gas, diesel, and jet fuel are the highest since the invasion.

  • Seven in 10 Canadians want more domestic oil & gas output to cut Russian influence: poll

    Support for boosting oil and gas production was strongest in the Prairies, at 85 per cent in Alberta, and 83 per cent in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

  • Putin would cross ‘very important line’ in following through on nuclear threat vs. Ukraine, says NATO head Stoltenberg

    With more than a dozen NATO members set to participate next week in a planned nuclear exercise, the Atlantic alliance is keeping a wary eye on Russia’s movements in its war with Ukraine but has so far seen no change in the Kremlin’s nuclear posture.

  • Up to 1,000 Russian military personnel permanently stationed in Belarus Commander of Ukraines Joint Forces

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 13:36 Serhii Naiev, Lieutenant General and the Commander of the Joint Forces of Ukraine has said that 1,000 Russian servicemen, 6 aircraft, 4 Iskander tactical missile launchers and twelve S-400 air defence systems are constantly stationed on the territory of Belarus.

  • UN General Assembly condemns Russias so-called referendums in occupied territories of Ukraine; Zelenskyy responds

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 23:35 At the meeting on Wednesday, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning the illegal referendums that Russia held in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine.

  • S Korea scrambles jets as North fly aircraft by border

    STORY: South Korea scrambled fighter jets on Friday (October 14), after about 10 North Korean military aircraft flew close to their shared border, according to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The office said Pyongyang also launched yet another short-range ballistic missile into the sea towards the east. And fired some 170 artillery shots off its east and west coasts. It’s the latest in a series of moves by the nuclear-armed North that have heightened tensions in the region. In response, Seoul slapped fresh sanctions against Pyongyang – the first in nearly five years – blacklisting 15 North Korean individuals and 16 institutions involved in missile development. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday slammed what he called the North’s “provocations”, and vowed to come up with "watertight countermeasures". North Korea's official KCNA news agency quoted the country's military as saying it was taking "strong military countermeasures" after South Korean artillery-fire drills on Thursday. The South said its drills were a "regular, legitimate" exercise. These incidents followed a KCNA report on Thursday that leader Kim Jong Un had overseen the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles that could carry nuclear weapons. The unprecedented frequency of North Korea's missile launches has raised concerns it may be preparing to resume testing of nuclear bombs for the first time since 2017. Though some analysts do not expect any tests before neighboring China wraps up a key Communist Party congress, which begins on October 16.

  • Putin will use nuclear weapons only if he knows no consequences will follow, says Zelenskyy

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons – but only if he is sure that there will be no serious consequences for him, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

  • Russians released proposed plans for occupied Mariupol until 2035

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 23:00 The Russian authorities ordered a master plan for the development of the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol until 2035 and expect that by 2025 the city will have 350,000 residents.

  • U.N. members vote overwhelmingly to condemn Russia's annexation in Ukraine

    By a 143-5 vote, the General Assembly condemned Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian territories.

  • Injuries mounting for Chiefs with Bills matchup on horizon

    The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January's playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who will finish a four-game suspension for an offseason incident, and still could be without first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie at cornerback for the fifth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said cornerback Rashad Fenton would miss practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, and that backup safety Bryan Cook remained out with a concussion.