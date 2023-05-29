Zelenskiy says Kyiv drone attack largest since war began

STORY: Ukrainian military said it had downed 58 of the 59 launched drones, described by the air force as a record assault with the Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said all 36 drones targeting Kyiv had been destroyed.

In what also appears to be the first deadly attack on Kyiv in May and the 14th assault this month, falling debris killed a 41-year-old man, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, while several other people were injured.

The pre-dawn attacks came on the last Sunday of May (May 28) when the capital celebrates Kyiv Day, the anniversary of its official founding 1,541 years ago.

"This is how Russia celebrates the day of our ancient Kyiv," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.

Russia did not comment on the attacks.