Zelenskiy says Ukraine unbowed, even Russians expect defeat

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy visits positions of Ukrainian service members in Dnipropetrovsk region
(Reuters) - After five months of Russian attacks, Ukraine will continue to do all it can to inflict as much damage on its enemy as possible, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Sunday.

"Even the occupiers admit we will win," he said as he hailed the upcoming day of Ukrainian statehood, July 28, a new annual holiday that Zelenskiy announced in August last year. "We hear it in their conversations all the time. In what they are telling their relatives when they call them."

Like every day in the last months, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine was not letting up. "We do everything to inflict the highest possible damage on the enemy and to gather for Ukraine as much support as possible."

He said Ukraine had an important week ahead, with the holiday approaching in the midst of what he called a "cruel war."

"But we will celebrate against all odds. Because Ukrainians won't be cowed."

(Reporting by Elaine Monaghan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

