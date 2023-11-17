Zelenskiy says Ukraine, US will hold military industry conference next month

(Reuters) - Ukraine and the United States will hold a military industry conference in December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

Kiyv is ramping up efforts to produce its own weapons amid concerns that supplies from the West might be faltering. It also hopes joint ventures with international armament producers can help revive its domestic industry.

"In December of this year, a special conference involving Ukrainian and American industries, government officials and other state actors will take place - everyone involved in organising our defence," Zelenskiy said in an evening address.

He did not say where the conference would take place. Kyiv and Washington were "actively progressing" on the joint arms production issue, the president added.

"During my visit to Washington, President Biden and I agreed on specific steps we can take together. This will undoubtedly strengthen both Americans and Ukrainians, as well as our partners," the president said.

In October, Ukraine set up a joint defence venture with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall AG (RHMG.DE) to service and repair Western weapons. In September, it hosted an international defence industry forum with more than 250 Western weapons producers.

Zelenskiy said he had also discussed Ukraine's missile programme with the military on Friday.

"Everyone can see that its results are becoming more long-range and favourable for Ukraine each year," he said. (This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Volodymyr Zelenskiy in paragraph 7)

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Louise Heavens and Andrew Heavens)