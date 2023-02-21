Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces holding line, Russia claims advance

8
Ronald Popeski
·2 min read

By Ronald Popeski

(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces were maintaining their positions on the front line in the east after Russia reported it was advancing on its main target in the area.

Russia, trying to secure full control of two eastern provinces forming Ukraine's Donbas industrial region, has launched repeated assaults, securing its biggest gains around the mining city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian and Western officials say pro-Moscow forces have lost thousands of men.

"It is very important that despite great pressure on our forces, the front line has undergone no change," Zelenskiy said in a nightly video address following detailed reports from the front at a meeting of Ukraine's military command.

Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions were doing everything possible to contain enemy attacks, "with Russia not letting up at all despite sustaining staggering losses," he said.

Russian troops trying to take Avdiivka, the second focal point of attacks in Donetsk region, were even using tear gas grenades, he said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces were advancing on Bakhmut -- devastated after months of bombardment but seen by the Kremlin as a key staging post in capturing other towns further west in Donetsk region.

"In the last two days alone, there was an advance of more than 2.5 km (1.5 miles) by attack units on entrenched Ukrainian positions in the area of Artyomovsk," the ministry said, referring to Bakhmut by its Soviet-era name used in Russia.

Ukrainian military analysts have reported incremental gains by Russian forces of hundreds of metres at a time, with fighting spilling over into parts of the city.

The protracted fight to secure control over Bakhmut has prompted a lively public debate within Ukraine over whether it is worthwhile to maintain its defence of a city with limited strategic importance.

Zelenskiy acknowledged in an interview last week that there might come a time when mounting losses might make it impractical to keep defending a city where only 5,000 residents of its pre-war population of 70,000 remain.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Chris Reese, David Ljunggren and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskiy says Ukraine will defend Bakhmut within reason from Russia

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview published on Sunday that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defence of the eastern city of Bakhmut, mindful of the price paid in human lives. Zelenskiy was quoted in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera as debate rages over whether Kyiv's outnumbered forces should remain in the eastern Ukraine city, which Russian shelling has all but destroyed. Bakhmut, in the frontline Donetsk region, had a pre-war population of 70,000 but now Ukrainian officials estimate fewer than 5,000 civilians remain.

  • Zelenskiy: ‘World order’ depends on Ukraine events

    STORY: "It is right now and here in Ukraine that the future of a world order based on rules, humanity and predictability is being decided," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, delivered after a surprise visit to Kyiv by U.S. President Joe Biden.Zelenskiy said defence and other needs for putting an end to Russian aggression this year were already well known, including by Ukraine's partners."All it takes is resolve," he said. "Today, I saw such resolve from President Biden and the United States of America."

  • Attack on Kyiv by "hundreds of Russian aircraft" won't happen Ukraines Air Force

    The Air Force of Ukraine notes that Russia will not attack Ukraine with aircraft en masse on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on air of the national 24/7 news broadcast Details: The spokesperson of the Air Force once again emphasised that the Russian Federation did not deploy aircraft near the borders with Ukraine.

  • Putin spots "Nazism" in Ukrainian Edelweiss Brigade, but Russian National Guard had a unit with same name

    Russian President Vladimir Putin called the appearance of the Edelweiss brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "a manifestation of neo-Nazism" in his address, but the Russian dictator forgot that units called Edelweiss also existed in the Federal Penitentiary Service and the Russian National Guard.

  • Hidden Colombia canyon transformed from rebel route to tourist draw

    For years, the crystal clear river flowing between giant boulders served as a strategic guerilla route in Colombia's bloody armed conflict. But some armed and dissident groups continue to fight for control of Colombia's illicit drug trafficking business and illegal mining in an internal conflict that saw some nine million people killed, injured, kidnapped or displaced over more than 50 years of conflict. pho-das/lv/llu/st/mlm

  • We just don’t have the money to send jets to Ukraine

    There’s a Latvian group wandering about Parliament. The MPs stand or hold doors for them because they assume it’s President Whatever and his beautiful wife Thingumy, but close-up they have the look of a Eurovision entry circa 1991: very theatrical hair. I’m worried they’ve been misidentified at Heathrow.

  • EU Urges Countries to Send Ukraine Ammunition From Own Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s top diplomat has asked the bloc’s defense ministers to immediately provide Ukraine with ammunition from their existing stockpiles and from orders they have already placed.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in Ukrain

  • Soldier who defended Mariupol recounts battles in city centre

    A National Guardsman with call sign Cerberus served as a machine gunner in Mariupol. He was first at the Azovstal steel plant, then he was sent to the Azov Regiment, and then he was at the contact line in the centre of Mariupol.

  • How Putin has shrugged off unprecedented economic sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine – for now

    Putin has survived with a little help from his friends. Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via APThe U.S. and four dozen other countries have imposed punishing sanctions on Russia in reaction to its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The sanctions were unprecedented in their scope and severity for an economy of Russia’s size. The initial sanctions included the freezing of Russian assets abroad and a ban on the export of key technologies to Russia. Over the course of 2022, the sanct

  • TikToker highlights mandatory ‘shutter sound’ on Japanese phones and other major differences between life in Japan and the U.S.

    Ever wonder what it's like to live in Tokyo, Japan? This American TikToker has the deets. The post TikToker highlights mandatory ‘shutter sound’ on Japanese phones and other major differences between life in Japan and the U.S. appeared first on In The Know.

  • The typical Home Depot customer is a 45-year-old white man with a college degree earning over $80,000

    The typical Home Depot shopper buys six items per visit for an average cost of $83.55, and they make an average of one trip per month.

  • China's Xi preparing to visit Moscow for summit with Putin -WSJ

    Xi's meeting with Putin will be part of a push for multi-party talks on peace in Ukraine and allow China to reiterate its calls that nuclear weapons not be used, the report added. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year. Preparations for the trip at at an early stage and the timing has not been finalised, the WSJ said, adding that Xi could visit in April or in early May, when Russia celebrates its World War Two victory over Germany.

  • 2024 presidential race looms. Here's how Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo are polling in Kansas.

    Donald Trump still holds sway in Kansas, with polling released Tuesday showing the former president with a sizable lead among GOP voters in the state.

  • House GOP meet with Zelenskyy as far right opposes more aid

    A handful of congressional Republicans met Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a signal of continued U.S. support even as hard-right members of the party vow to block future aid to the embattled country. The newly appointed chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee led a small delegation to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy for the first time since the start of the war a year ago and since Republicans won the majority in the House of Representatives in November. Chairman Mike McCaul and four other Republican lawmakers said they discussed at length what Ukraine's military needs to fight off Russian aggression.

  • War in Ukraine accelerates global drive toward killer robots

    It wouldn't take much to turn this remotely operated mobile machine gun into an autonomous killer robot. Pfc. Rhita Daniel, U.S. Marine CorpsThe U.S. military is intensifying its commitment to the development and use of autonomous weapons, as confirmed by an update to a Department of Defense directive. The update, released Jan. 25, 2023, is the first in a decade to focus on artificial intelligence autonomous weapons. It follows a related implementation plan released by NATO on Oct. 13, 2022, tha

  • Qualcomm announces software business around its supply chain chips

    Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said it is launching a paid cloud software service to help companies that use its chips keep tabs on goods as they move through the supply chain. The San Diego, California company is the world's biggest provider of chips that help smartphones connect to mobile data networks. Qualcomm Aware, as the new service is called, works with Qualcomm chips that go into tracking devices for shipping containers, pallets, packages and other parts of supply chains to help companies track where their goods and materials are.

  • LeBron James turns focus to Lakers' playoff push after loss in All-Star Game

    Jayson Tatum has a record 55 points to lead Team Giannis to victory over Team LeBron on Sunday night in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

  • Nuclear inspectors in Iran find uranium enriched to 84-percent purity: reports

    Nuclear inspectors in Iran have reportedly discovered uranium in the country that has been enriched to 84 percent purity — just below the level needed to develop nuclear weapons, reports found. Bloomberg first reported that The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is investigating how Iran managed to enrich uranium to 84 percent, which the report says…

  • Bernie Sanders jabs Joe Biden for not replying when asked to fulfill his promise to halt federal contracts for anti-union employers

    Sanders liked Biden's promise to halt federal contracts for anti-union employers. He writes that Biden didn't respond when reminded of it last year.

  • If China allies with Russia there will be a new World War, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy warns

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that China choosing to back Russia over Ukraine would lead to a new World War.