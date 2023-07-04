Zelenskiy summons Georgia ambassador over ex-president

STORY: With his shirt lifted to show his emaciated body..

this image of the jailed former president of Georgia,

Mikheil Saakashvili, has sparked widespread concern about his health and treatment.

On Monday night - Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy - in his nightly video message-

-said he would summon Georgia's ambassador to Ukraine...

over what he decried as the "public execution" of the politician, who holds Ukrainian citizenship.

"Today, the world once again witnessed how the Kremlin - unfortunately, with the hands of the Georgian government - is killing Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili. A person's life is the highest value, and we cannot allow Mikheil to be simply eliminated."

Saakashvili, who was president of ex-Soviet Georgia from 2004 to 2013, is currently serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power.

A charge he and his supporters say is politically motivated.

He is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007.

On Monday, he appeared via videolink from a Tbilisi clinic where he is currently being held, while judges deliberated at another site.

Saakashvili has asked to be transferred abroad for treatment.

He has staged multiple hunger strikes while in prison and alleges he has been poisoned.

The 55-year-old secured Ukrainian citizenship while working under previous Ukrainian government administrations.

He returned to Georgia in 2021 on the eve of local elections and was arrested soon after entering the country.